Thames Water fined £122.7m in record penalty over sewage breaches and dividends

It is the largest fine ever imposed by the water regulator

Thames Water

The company has faced mounting criticism over its environmental performance

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 28, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Thames Water has been hit with a record £122.7 million penalty by Ofwat for breaching rules related to sewage operations and dividend payments to shareholders. It is the largest fine ever imposed by the water regulator.

Ofwat said the fine followed its “biggest and most complex investigation” to date. The regulator confirmed that the penalty would be paid by Thames Water and its investors, not by its customers.

The fine includes a £104.5 million penalty for failures linked to the company’s sewage treatment and discharge operations. Additionally, Thames Water has been ordered to pay £18.2 million over breaches concerning shareholder dividends. This marks the first time Ofwat has fined a water company for what it described as “undeserved dividends”.

Thames Water is currently subject to a “cash lock-up”, meaning no dividend payments can be made without regulatory approval.

The company has faced mounting criticism over its environmental performance, particularly repeated sewage discharges and leaks. It is also burdened by a £20 billion debt and narrowly avoided collapse earlier this year after securing a £3 billion emergency funding package in March.

The utility supplies water to around 25 per cent of the UK population, mainly across London and the south of England. It employs approximately 8,000 staff. Prior to the financial rescue, the company had warned it would run out of cash by mid-April. The government had been preparing to place the firm into special administration had it failed to secure new funding.

Ofwat chief executive David Black said Thames Water had failed to fulfil its obligations to customers and the environment. “This is a clear-cut case where Thames Water has let down its customers and failed to protect the environment,” he said.

“Our investigation has uncovered a series of failures by the company to build, maintain and operate adequate infrastructure. The company also failed to offer an acceptable redress package that would have benefited the environment, so we have imposed a significant financial penalty.”

Discharging untreated sewage into rivers or the sea poses serious environmental risks and can endanger public health, especially for swimmers and local wildlife.

Ofwat had proposed the £104 million fine in August 2023 and confirmed the full penalty package on Wednesday.

Thames Water chief executive Chris Weston had told MPs earlier this month that the company’s financial survival depended on the regulator showing leniency over fines and penalties.

Responding to the latest development, a Thames Water spokesperson said: “We take our responsibility towards the environment very seriously and note that Ofwat acknowledges we have already made progress to address issues raised in the investigation relating to storm overflows.”

They added that dividend payments were made following “consideration of the company’s legal and regulatory obligations,” and confirmed that “our lenders continue to support our liquidity position and our equity raise process continues.”

cash lockupdividend paymentsenvironmental risksinfrastructure failuresinvestigationofwatrecord penaltyregulator leniencysewage breachesshareholder dividendsspecial administrationswimmersthames wateruk population

Liverpool-parade-crash-Reuters

The incident in Liverpool city centre on Monday was believed to be isolated and not terrorism-related, according to police.

Police granted more time to question Liverpool parade crash suspect

POLICE have been given extra time to question a 53-year-old man arrested after a car crashed into a crowd of soccer fans during a parade in Liverpool, injuring dozens.

"The investigation team have today been granted further time to continue questioning him in police custody, which will remain in place until tomorrow," Merseyside Police said on Wednesday.

Care firm accused of exploiting migrant workers charging £10,000

Lotus Care denied all the allegations and stated that they adhered to industry and legal standards of the sector

BBC

Care firm accused of exploiting migrant workers, charging £10,000 for free visas

Lotus Care, which operates 10 care homes across north-west England, allegedly forced employees to work double shifts due to staff shortages. Workers were reportedly denied sick leave and standard pay. Those who raised complaints were threatened with deportation.

Some migrant workers said they paid up to £10,000 to agencies for visas or placements, an eight-month long BBC investigation revealed.

Hundreds of Legal Experts Demand Sanctions on Israel Over Gaza Conflict

At least 54,056 people might have lost their lives in Israel-Gaza conflict

Getty Images

Hundreds of legal experts urge sanctions on Israel over Gaza conflict

Hundreds of lawyers have asked the UK government to come forward and put an end to the crisis in Gaza, using all their available means. They have urged the government to review the trade ties with Israel and impose sanctions as well as travel bans on Israeli ministers.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer received a 36-page letter signed and submitted by around 828 UK-based legal experts including former Supreme Court justices, on Monday. The group of legal experts consisted of former Supreme Court Justices Lord Wilson, former chair of the Criminal Bar Association of England and Wales, Lord Sumption, and Andrew Hall KC along with many professors from Oxford and Cambridge universities.

Tahir Ali

Ali, who represents Birmingham Hall Green & Moseley, allegedly used public money to do up his constituency office at the Gulzare Habib Islamic Centre in Sparkhill, Birmingham. (Photo: X/@TahirAliMP)

Labour MP Tahir Ali investigated over office spending

LABOUR MP Tahir Ali is being investigated by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) for alleged breaches of spending rules.

Ali, who represents Birmingham Hall Green & Moseley, allegedly used public money to do up his constituency office at the Gulzare Habib Islamic Centre in Sparkhill, Birmingham, The Times reported.

British Airways

British authorities received no assistance from Singaporean counterparts in the case

iStock

British Airways cabin manager accused of sexual assault and rape during overseas work trips

A senior member of British Airways cabin crew is on trial accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague at his home, following separate allegations of rape made by two other women during overseas work trips.

Amardip Dhariwal, 54, known as Amo, is facing one charge of assault by penetration at Reading Crown Court. The incident is said to have occurred in May 2022 at his home in Bracknell, Berkshire, after he invited a fellow crew member for dinner and drinks.

