Trending Now

Thalaivi already sold to Netflix and Amazon Prime, confirms Kangana Ranaut


Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut

Rumours were rife lately that Kangana Ranaut’s much-awaited film Thalaivi was in for a massive loss due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. However, the National Film Award-winning actress has confirmed that her film has already recovered a part of its investment by selling digital rights to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Talking to an online publication, Ranaut said, “For Thalaivi, it is a bilingual film. As a matter of fact, the film is sold to both Netflix and Amazon in both Hindi and Tamil for around ₹55 crore. They also have satellite rights to sell for both languages and also distribution rights. So, whenever a project is conceived, there is a financial blueprint to it, recovery blueprint to it. Then they match actors and their market worth and accordingly are approached. When I take a project, I always see the recovery blueprint and then I charge.”

When asked if she would be okay with Thalaivi skipping a theatrical release and premiere directly on an OTT platform, she said, “It depends. For example, a film like Thalaivi just cannot release on digital because it is such a massive scale film, neither a movie like Manikarnika (2019) is a digital space film, but yes films like Panga (2020), Judgementall Hai Kya (2019) also cater to that audience. The way the film is made, it is very digital-friendly. They have recovered huge costs through digital itself. So, it depends.”

Helmed by well-known South Indian filmmaker A. L. Vijay, Thalaivi is a biopic based on the life of renowned actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa who served six times as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, India. She died in 2016.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of Indian cinema.

My Laundress
Prestige
stock

Most Popular

Thalaivi already sold to Netflix and Amazon Prime, confirms Kangana Ranaut

Kapil Sharma open to teaming up with Sunil Grover again

Neena Gupta on lack of strong roles for women her age

Gurdip Punjj goes all praise for producer Ekta Kapoor

Bangladesh garment factories launch Covid-19 testing lab for workers