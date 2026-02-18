TfL transport ad banned after ASA says it perpetuates 'harmful stereotype' about black men

Highlights

Transport for London's Facebook advertisement has been banned for perpetuating harmful racial stereotypes about black men .

The ad, part of a campaign to encourage intervention in sexual harassment cases, showed a black teenage boy verbally harassing a white girl on public transport.

The ASA ruled the advertisement was irresponsible and likely to cause serious offence, despite TfL's claim it was part of a diverse three-ad series.

Transport for London has been ordered to withdraw an advertisement after the Advertising Standards Authority ruled it perpetuated harmful racial stereotypes.

The "irresponsible" ad, which featured a black teenage boy verbally harassing a white girl on public transport, was found to reinforce negative associations between black males and threatening behaviour.

The advertisement was one of three cut-down versions of a two-minute film titled Would you know how to act like a friend?, launched last October during national hate crime awareness week as part of a campaign encouraging Londoners to intervene safely when witnessing sexual harassment or hate crime on the transport network.

TfL argued the campaign featured a diverse cast, with the other two shortened ads showing a white man committing hate crimes against a black woman and another white man.

The company stated that, according to its statistics, only 10 per cent of Facebook users would see just one of the three ads, with a mere 2 per cent chance of seeing only the contested version in isolation.

Stereotype concerns raised

The ASA rejected TfL's defence, ruling that the ad could still be seen in isolation and cause harm or offence.

While TfL claimed the full two-minute film showed both a black youth and his white male friend intimidating the victim, with the white character "boxing her in", the ASA disagreed.

"The only aggressor in the ad was the black teenage boy," the watchdog stated. "We understood there was a negative racial stereotype based on the association between black males, including teenagers, and threatening behaviour. We assessed whether the ad reinforced that stereotype."

The ASA concluded that when viewed in isolation, the ad perpetuated negative racial stereotypes about black men as perpetrators of threatening behaviour.

"We concluded that the ad featured a harmful stereotype, was irresponsible and likely to cause serious offence," the ruling stated.

The watchdog ordered TfL to ensure future advertisements are socially responsible and avoid perpetuating harmful stereotypes or causing serious offence on grounds of race.