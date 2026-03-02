Skip to content
Teyana Taylor reimagines ‘naked dressing’ with sculptural Thom Browne look at SAG Actor Awards

Teyana Taylor delivered one of the most striking fashion statements

Teyana Taylor Stuns in Thom Browne at SAG Awards

The strapless gown featured a trompe l’oeil corset effect

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 02, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye.
Highlights

  • Actor arrives in a trompe l’oeil corset gown inspired by Thom Browne’s spring 2026 collection
  • Look offers a more conceptual spin on the naked-dressing trend
  • Daughter Rue joins her on the carpet, helping with the gown’s train

A red-carpet moment built on illusion

Teyana Taylor delivered one of the most striking fashion statements at the SAG Actor Awards 2026, stepping out in a custom creation by Thom Browne that played with the idea of exposure without revealing skin.

The strapless gown featured a trompe l’oeil corset effect, with a sculpted white-and-grey breastplate echoing classical statuary. It flowed into a metallic sequinned skirt finished with a long train, blending theatricality with couture precision.

Taylor has often experimented with sheer and body-revealing silhouettesGetty Images

A fresh twist on a familiar style code

Taylor has often experimented with sheer and body-revealing silhouettes, including a recent appearance at the Schiaparelli spring 2026 couture show in a lace midi dress styled with jewellery references to historic Louvre pieces.

Her latest look, however, leaned more conceptual — a fashion-forward interpretation that observers suggested would not look out of place at the Met Gala.

Joining her for the evening was her daughter, Rue Rose Taylor ShumpertGetty Images

A family affair on the carpet

Joining her for the evening was her daughter, Rue Rose Taylor Shumpert, who was seen adjusting the dramatic train as they posed for photographers, with Taylor joking that she had brought along an “expensive stylist”.

Taylor’s onscreen daughter, Chase Infiniti, also embraced high fashion in a crystal-embellished gown by Louis Vuitton, adding to the night’s coordinated style moment.

awardsfashionnaked dressingteyana taylor

