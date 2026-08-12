Tesla is losing its edge as Skoda, Hyundai and BMW race ahead in Britain’s used EV market

The Skoda Enyaq recorded the biggest rise, with average listing prices up 10 per cent.

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 and BMW’s iX3 also outpaced Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3.

Seven EVs increased in average listing value between January and June 2026.

For years, Tesla has been one of the first names to come to mind when talking about electric cars in Britain. But in the used EV market, some rival brands are now moving faster on prices.

Data from classified listings site CarGurus shows that Skoda, Hyundai, BMW and Ford all had electric models whose average listing prices rose faster than Tesla's best-known models between January and June 2026. The Skoda Enyaq led the group with a 10 per cent increase, followed by Hyundai's Ioniq 5 at 9 per cent and BMW's iX3 at 7 per cent.

Tesla's Model Y rose 4 per cent over the same period, while the Model 3 increased by just 1 per cent.

That does not mean Tesla has suddenly lost its position in Britain's electric-car market. The Model Y and Model 3 remain among the country's most popular EVs. What the CarGurus data suggests, however, is that popularity in the new-car market does not necessarily translate into the strongest price performance once those cars reach the used market.

CarGurus analysed vehicles built between 2015 and 2025, with up to 100,000 miles and at least 100 active listings during the period. Its figures are based on average listing prices rather than completed sale prices.

The difference between the brands becomes clearer when the numbers are placed side by side. The average asking price of a used Enyaq climbed from £20,557 in January to £22,576 in June, adding £2,019 to the typical listing price. The Ioniq 5 rose from £21,017 to £22,891, while the BMW iX3 moved from £25,591 to £27,336.

Tesla's Model Y went from £25,114 to £26,114, an increase of £1,000. The Model 3 moved from £18,780 to £19,054, adding only £274.

The brands challenging Tesla on used-car value

The pattern is not limited to one rival. BMW had two models among the seven EVs that increased in value. The iX3 rose 7 per cent, while the i4 gained 5 per cent. The latter is particularly interesting because it sits in the same broad premium electric saloon market as the Tesla Model 3.

Ford's Mustang Mach-E also rose 5 per cent, putting it ahead of the Model Y on the CarGurus measure.

CarGurus said all seven EVs that increased in average listing price had ranges of more than 200 miles. That includes the Enyaq, Ioniq 5, iX3, i4, Mustang Mach-E, Model Y and Model 3.

Chris Knapman, CarGurus' director of editorial content, reportedly said the used EV market had remained unusually competitive in recent years because of an imbalance between supply and demand. He said interest had now grown to the point where some models were doing something unusual for the used market and increasing in value.

The figures also mark a sharp change from the same period last year. Eight of the 10 cars that depreciated fastest in the first half of 2025 were electric. In the first half of 2026, none of the 10 fastest-depreciating cars was an EV.

That shift matters because it suggests the used EV market may be moving away from the steep depreciation that had made electric cars particularly attractive to second-hand buyers.

For consumers, it also means some of the bargains created by years of falling EV prices may be becoming less generous.

Fuel costs change the equation

One possible explanation is the changing cost of running petrol and diesel cars. CarGurus pointed to the rise in fuel prices during spring as one factor that may have encouraged more motorists to reconsider electric vehicles.

That could make a previously heavily depreciated EV look different to a buyer comparing its purchase price and running costs with a petrol or diesel alternative.

The supply of used EVs has also expanded after years of strong growth in company-car registrations. As more electric vehicles enter the second-hand market, buyers now have a much wider choice of models and prices.

But the CarGurus figures suggest buyers are not treating every EV equally. The strongest performers are largely practical or premium cars with longer ranges, including models from Skoda, Hyundai, BMW and Ford, alongside Tesla.

The result is a more competitive used EV market in which Tesla remains a major player, but is no longer the only brand commanding attention.

For now, the data covers just the first six months of 2026 and measures listing prices rather than final transaction values. Whether the rise represents a lasting change or a temporary correction will become clearer as more used EVs enter the market and buyers' preferences continue to evolve.