Tensions rise as India and England trade blows at Oval Test

England all out for 247 after great start

India's Akash Deep reacts with England's Ben Duckett after taking his wicket, caught by Dhruv Jurel. Reuters/Paul Childs

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 02, 2025
INDIA clawed their way back into the deciding Test against England on Friday (1), overcoming a fragile batting collapse and delivering a fiery response with both ball and attitude on a dramatic day at the Oval.

The visitors ended Day 2 on 75-2, leading by 52 runs, but it was the off-field tension and on-field flare-ups that added another layer of intensity to an already thrilling series.

India’s seamer Akash Deep became the unlikely flashpoint in a series that has simmered with competitive tension. After removing England opener Ben Duckett for 43 with a cheeky reverse scoop caught behind, Deep mockingly put his arm around Duckett’s shoulder as he walked off — a move that stunned many, including England’s batting coach Marcus Trescothick.

“I’ve never seen a bowler do that after a dismissal,” said Trescothick. “In my day, someone would’ve probably just dropped the elbow on him. Ben handled it well. Head down, walk off — no need for that kind of send-off.”

Deep’s gesture, which came after Duckett was heard taunting the bowler with “you can’t get me out,” could fall foul of the ICC’s rules against “inappropriate physical contact.” KL Rahul had to step in and pull Deep away, preventing the incident from escalating further.

The drama didn’t stop there. England’s Joe Root, normally the calmest of presences, was visibly furious during a mid-innings exchange with Prasidh Krishna while running between the wickets. Root, clearly provoked, shouted at the Indian seamer — a rare loss of composure from the usually composed batsman.

Krishna later played down the clash. “It was nothing really. Just a bit of banter — competitive edge,” he said. “We’re good mates off the field. It was in the heat of the moment.”

But Krishna admitted there was a strategy behind the chirping. “We wanted to be aggressive with Root, to try and unsettle him. He’s such a great player. I didn’t expect that big a reaction.”

Krishna also found himself in another incident when he threw the ball back at Zak Crawley, striking the bat as Crawley stood in his crease — further adding to the animosity between the sides.

The rising tempers follow earlier friction in the series, with India captain Shubman Gill accusing England of “ignoring the spirit of cricket” after alleged time-wasting tactics by Crawley at Lord’s. England, in turn, were frustrated when India chose to bat on at Old Trafford rather than settle for an early draw.

Despite the evident hostility, Trescothick insisted that the series remained within acceptable bounds. “There’s been plenty of words and arguments, but overall it’s been played in good spirits,” he said.

Yet the competitive tension matched the shifting momentum on the field.

India began Day 2 at 204-6 in their first innings but quickly collapsed to 224 all out, losing their final four wickets in under 30 minutes. Gus Atkinson shone with the ball, claiming 5-33 in his comeback Test, including the wickets of Siraj and Krishna for ducks.

England responded with a blazing start. Crawley and Duckett powered to 92 without loss in just 12 overs, bringing “Bazball” back in style and recording England’s fastest-ever 50 opening partnership in Test cricket. Duckett even played an audacious reverse hook for six off Akash Deep.

At lunch, England were 109-1 and looked set to dominate. But India’s bowlers fought back with relentless pressure. Crawley fell for 64 and Pope for 22. Siraj’s delivery to trap Root lbw for 29 marked a turning point.

Krishna then removed Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton in quick succession, while Siraj bowled Harry Brook for 53 — England’s last notable resistance — to finish with four wickets as well. With Chris Woakes injured, England folded for 247, securing only a 23-run lead.

India's second innings got off to a solid start. Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 51 by stumps, helped along by some aggressive stroke play. Rahul departed for 7, and Sudharsan fell lbw for 11, but India’s lead grew steadily, with Deep not out on 4 at close of play.

Looking ahead, Saturday (2) promises another full house at the Oval, with good weather forecast and the series finely balanced.

Trescothick summed up the mood: “We’re trying to be brave, inventive. That opening stand was the kind of cricket we want to play. But credit to India — they didn’t let the game drift. It’s all set up beautifully for the final three days.”

With England holding a 2-1 lead, India must win to level the series.

(Agencies)

