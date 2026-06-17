FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi wouldn't have scored a hat-trick without a crucial referee decision, netizens say

Highlights

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick as Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 in their FIFA World Cup opener.

The goals took the Argentine captain level with Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals.

Messi escaped a booking after a studs-up challenge on Algeria defender Aïssa Mandi.

The incident sparked widespread debate among fans on social media.

Lionel Messi matched one of the FIFA World Cup's most celebrated goalscoring records on Monday night, but his landmark achievement was quickly overshadowed by controversy over a challenge that many fans felt deserved a red card.

The Argentina captain scored all three goals in a 3-0 victory over Algeria in Group J, taking his World Cup tally to 16 goals and drawing level with former Germany striker Miroslav Klose. Yet much of the post-match discussion centred on a first-half tackle that left supporters questioning the referee's decision-making.

Historic night for Messi

Messi opened the scoring in the 17th minute, a goal that marked another milestone in his remarkable World Cup career.

The 38-year-old went on to complete a hat-trick and guide the defending champions to a comfortable opening victory, moving alongside Klose at the top of the tournament's all-time goalscoring chart.

Argentina controlled large periods of the match and began their title defence in convincing fashion, with Messi once again at the heart of their attacking play.

Shortly after scoring his first goal, Messi became involved in an incident that divided opinion.

The Argentine forward appeared to catch Algeria defender Aïssa Mandi with a studs-up challenge. The referee awarded a free kick but chose not to show a yellow or red card, despite protests from some observers.

The decision remained unchanged, allowing Messi to continue and complete his hat-trick.

Reaction on social media was swift, with many supporters arguing that the challenge warranted stronger punishment.

Some described the tackle as a clear red-card offence, while others questioned why no booking was issued following the incident.

The debate continued throughout and after the match, with the challenge becoming one of the most discussed moments of the tournament so far.

Messi plays down personal milestones

Despite equalling Klose's World Cup goals record, Messi insisted he was not focused on individual statistics.

Speaking after the match, he described the achievement as an honour but said such numbers did not carry significant meaning for him compared with the team's objectives.

Messi also praised Argentina's performance, saying the side managed the game well and benefited from the experience gained during their previous World Cup triumph.

With three goals, three points and another place in the record books, Messi delivered a memorable performance. Yet for many fans, the talking point was not the hat-trick itself, but the challenge that could have changed the course of his night.