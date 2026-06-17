Highlights

Christopher Nolan is set to attend the Mumbai premiere of The Odyssey alongside Matt Damon, Tom Holland and producer Emma Thomas.

Mumbai has been included in the film's global premiere tour alongside London, Paris and New York.

The film generated £750,000 from ticket sales within 24 hours at London's largest cinema screen.

The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely using Imax cameras.

Christopher Nolan is set to bring The Odyssey to India, with Mumbai joining London, Paris and New York as one of only four cities on the film's global premiere tour.

The filmmaker is expected to attend the Mumbai event alongside stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland, as well as producer Emma Thomas, marking a rare moment for Indian audiences who have helped turn Nolan's films into major box-office successes over the years.

The announcement comes as The Odyssey continues to generate huge interest worldwide. At London's BFI Imax, the UK's largest cinema screen, the film sold 28,000 tickets and generated £750,000 within its first 24 hours on sale, setting a new record for the venue.

Mumbai joins an exclusive global launch

The inclusion of Mumbai on the premiere circuit underlines India's growing importance in the global film market.

While Nolan's films have consistently drawn large audiences in the country, this is being reported as the first time one of his productions will receive a dedicated Indian premiere as part of an official worldwide promotional tour.

The move has sparked excitement among fans, many of whom have followed the director's work from The Dark Knight trilogy and Inception to Interstellar and Oppenheimer.

Record-breaking demand before release

The film's advance sales figures suggest anticipation is already at extraordinary levels.

The £750,000 generated at the BFI Imax in a single day more than doubled the venue's previous first-day ticket sales record set by Dune: Part Two. It also comfortably surpassed Nolan's own Oppenheimer, which earned £254,000 during the same sales window.

Several opening-weekend screenings had already sold out long before release, including a midnight showing that will launch a round-the-clock programme of screenings.

Based on Homer's epic poem, The Odyssey follows the journey of Odysseus as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War.

The cast includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron, making it one of the most star-packed productions of Nolan's career.

A first for Imax filmmaking

Beyond its cast and scale, The Odyssey is also a landmark production from a technical standpoint.

The film is the first feature ever shot entirely using Imax cameras, continuing Nolan's long-standing commitment to large-format filmmaking and premium cinema experiences.

With Mumbai now part of the global premiere tour and advance ticket sales already breaking records, The Odyssey is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinema events of the year before it has even reached theatres.