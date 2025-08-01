Atkinson, Tongue strike as India struggle in 5th Test against England

GUS ATKINSON and Josh Tongue led England’s bowling as India reached 204-6 at stumps on the first day of the series decider at the Oval on Thursday.

Atkinson, playing on his Surrey home ground, took 2-31 in 19 overs and also ran out India captain Shubman Gill. Tongue, though inconsistent, delivered two key balls to finish with 2-47 in 13 overs. India need to win the match to level the five-Test series 2-2.

Karun Nair, returning to the side after being dropped following the third Test at Lord’s, was unbeaten on 52. Washington Sundar, who scored his maiden Test hundred in the previous match at Old Trafford, was on 19 not out at the close.

"It was a good day," Atkinson told the BBC. "There was pressure on the bowling side with the (helpful) conditions that were overhead. We didn't want to get too far ahead of ourselves."

Ollie Pope, captaining England in place of injured Ben Stokes, chose to bowl after winning the toss in overcast conditions on a green-tinged pitch.

Atkinson struck early, trapping Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw for two on review. Chris Woakes then dismissed KL Rahul for 14, the opener playing on while attempting a cut shot.

Gill came in with India at 38-2. He needed 53 more runs to surpass Sunil Gavaskar’s 1971 record of 774 runs in a series, but on 21 he was run out by Atkinson after slipping while attempting a risky single. Rain interrupted play with India at 85-3.

After the break, Sai Sudharsan, who made 38 off 108 balls, edged a late-moving Tongue delivery to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. Ravindra Jadeja, out for nine, also edged Tongue to Smith after hitting a boundary the previous ball.

Dhruv Jurel, replacing the injured Rishabh Pant, was caught at second slip by Harry Brook off Atkinson for 19, leaving India at 153-6.

England suffered a setback late in the day when Woakes left the field with a shoulder injury while trying to stop a boundary. "It doesn't look great. I will be surprised if he takes any further part in the game," Atkinson said.

England said Woakes would be assessed overnight, with an update expected on Friday.

India made four changes, leaving out Jasprit Bumrah, who had been limited to three games in the series due to a back injury.

(With inputs from agencies)



