Atkinson, Tongue strike as India struggle in 5th Test against England

Atkinson, playing on his Surrey home ground, took 2-31 in 19 overs and also ran out India captain Shubman Gill. Tongue, though inconsistent, delivered two key balls to finish with 2-47 in 13 overs.

Oval Test

Shubman Gill makes his way back to the pavilion after being run out by Gus Atkinson during day one of the 5th Test between England and India at The Oval on July 31, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeAug 01, 2025
GUS ATKINSON and Josh Tongue led England’s bowling as India reached 204-6 at stumps on the first day of the series decider at the Oval on Thursday.

Atkinson, playing on his Surrey home ground, took 2-31 in 19 overs and also ran out India captain Shubman Gill. Tongue, though inconsistent, delivered two key balls to finish with 2-47 in 13 overs. India need to win the match to level the five-Test series 2-2.

Karun Nair, returning to the side after being dropped following the third Test at Lord’s, was unbeaten on 52. Washington Sundar, who scored his maiden Test hundred in the previous match at Old Trafford, was on 19 not out at the close.

"It was a good day," Atkinson told the BBC. "There was pressure on the bowling side with the (helpful) conditions that were overhead. We didn't want to get too far ahead of ourselves."

Ollie Pope, captaining England in place of injured Ben Stokes, chose to bowl after winning the toss in overcast conditions on a green-tinged pitch.

Atkinson struck early, trapping Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw for two on review. Chris Woakes then dismissed KL Rahul for 14, the opener playing on while attempting a cut shot.

Gill came in with India at 38-2. He needed 53 more runs to surpass Sunil Gavaskar’s 1971 record of 774 runs in a series, but on 21 he was run out by Atkinson after slipping while attempting a risky single. Rain interrupted play with India at 85-3.

After the break, Sai Sudharsan, who made 38 off 108 balls, edged a late-moving Tongue delivery to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. Ravindra Jadeja, out for nine, also edged Tongue to Smith after hitting a boundary the previous ball.

Dhruv Jurel, replacing the injured Rishabh Pant, was caught at second slip by Harry Brook off Atkinson for 19, leaving India at 153-6.

England suffered a setback late in the day when Woakes left the field with a shoulder injury while trying to stop a boundary. "It doesn't look great. I will be surprised if he takes any further part in the game," Atkinson said.

England said Woakes would be assessed overnight, with an update expected on Friday.

India made four changes, leaving out Jasprit Bumrah, who had been limited to three games in the series due to a back injury.

(With inputs from agencies)

 


 
India-England-Oval-Getty

Captains Ollie Pope and Shubman Gill shake hands at the toss during day one of the 5th Test between England and India at The Oval on July 31, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bumrah misses Oval decider as England opt to bowl

INDIA fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test at the Oval on Thursday. England stand-in captain Ollie Pope won the toss and chose to field.

Bumrah, who has been managing a back injury this year, was limited to three matches in the current series.

Keep ReadingShow less
India Oval

Shubman Gill, head coach Gautam Gambhir, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and selector Ajit Agarkar look at the pitch during a net session at The Oval on July 30, 2025 in London.

Getty Images

Oval Test to decide England-India series as Stokes ruled out

ENGLAND and India will meet at the Oval on Thursday for the fifth and final Test of a tightly contested series. The hosts lead 2-1, while India will look to level the contest after forcing a draw in Manchester.

England captain Ben Stokes will miss the fifth and final Test against India at the Oval starting Thursday due to a shoulder injury. Vice-captain Ollie Pope will lead the side with England holding a 2-1 lead in the series.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gambhir

Media reports said Gambhir appeared to raise his finger at Fortis and told him not to tell him what to do after being asked to keep a distance from the wicket.

Gambhir in verbal exchange with ground staff during Oval pitch inspection

INDIA head coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a heated exchange with Surrey's head of ground staff, Lee Fortis, during a pitch inspection at the Oval, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred as India prepared for the fifth and final test of the five-match series against England, starting Thursday at Surrey County Cricket Club's stadium. England lead the series 2-1.

Keep ReadingShow less
​Overton

Overton, who earned his only Test cap in 2022, joins seamers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue in the 15-man squad competing for a place in the starting eleven.

Getty Images

Jamie Overton added to England squad for fifth Test against India

ENGLAND have included fast-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton in their squad for the decisive fifth Test against India at the Oval this week.

The Surrey paceman’s return is the only change from the group that played at Old Trafford, where India held on for a draw on Sunday after batting for five sessions and 143 overs.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ganguly

'What happened in Pahalgam should never happen, but we can’t let that stop the game,' Ganguly said.

Getty Images

Ganguly supports India-Pakistan Asia Cup match, says sport must go on

FORMER India captain Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said he has no issues with India being in the same group as Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, adding that while terrorism must end, sport should continue.

India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A and are scheduled to meet at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14.

Keep ReadingShow less
