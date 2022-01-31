Website Logo
  • Monday, January 31, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 495,050
Total Cases 41,302,440
Today's Fatalities 959
Today's Cases 2,09,918
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 495,050
Total Cases 41,302,440
Today's Fatalities 959
Today's Cases 2,09,918

Entertainment

Tejasswi Prakash wins Colors’ Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash (Photo credit: Colors/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular television actress Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15 in the finale of the show broadcast in two halves over the weekend.

Model-actor Pratik Sehajpal, who was the first contestant of Bigg Boss OTT to be confirmed for Bigg Boss 15, emerged as the runner-up of the controversial reality show.

Prakash’s boyfriend and one of the finalists Karan Kundrra got evicted after making it to the Top 3. Shamita Shetty faced eviction after making it to the Top 4. Nishat Bhatt, who made it to the Top 5, walked out of the race with £ 9,955.

Bigg Boss 15 hit the airwaves on Colors on October 2, 2021. After 121 days of intense drama, the reality show concluded on January 30 with Tejasswi Prakash bagging the coveted trophy and prize money of approximately £ 39,793.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

On winning the coveted trophy, Prakash thanked her parents, host Salman Khan and the audience for voting for her. Though the actress was loved by many, she received backlash from ex-Bigg Boss contestants and celebrities for age-shaming co-contestant Shamita Shetty.

In addition to winning Bigg Boss 15 along with a whopping cash prize, Prakash has also bagged Ekta Kapoor’s much-anticipated supernatural revenge drama Naagin 6, which is set to air on the same channel soon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Made under the banner of Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the high-profile show will see the actress in the role of a shape-shifting serpent. The makers announced her name in the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 15. If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal has been cast to play the male lead on the show. An official announcement confirming his casting is awaited, though.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan to release theatrically, confirms producer Aanand L Rai
Entertainment
Lata Mangeshkar off ventilator but under observation
INTERVIEWS
“Blessed to have worked with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, and Amala Paul in Ranjish…
Entertainment
Madhuri Dixit’s debut web show Finding Anamika renamed as The Fame Game
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to hit theatres on Feb 25
Entertainment
Mithun Chakraborty to make digital debut with Prime Video’s psychological thriller series Bestseller
Entertainment
Lionsgate Play renews Hiccups & Hookups for Season 2 with Lara Dutta and…
TOP LISTS
5 reasons why you should binge-watch Prime Video’s Unpaused: Naya Safar
Entertainment
Mouni Roy marries Dubai-based partner Suraj Nambiar in Goa
Entertainment
Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani to headline ZEE5’s Mithya
MUSIC
Musical rise of a British Prince
Entertainment
New promo drops more details on Ali Fazal’s character in Death On The…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Tejasswi Prakash wins Colors’ Bigg Boss 15
Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan to release theatrically, confirms producer Aanand…
Arora brothers, Boparan family among UK’s 50 biggest taxpayers
11 arrested after Delhi woman ‘gang-raped, paraded in streets’
Kashmir issue should be resolved through dialogue: Imran Khan
Blogger claims Pakistan behind attempted contract killing
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE