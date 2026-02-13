Teenager charged with attempted murder in London school stabbing

Skip to content
The Met Police described him as a UK-born British national and former pupil at Kingsbury High School in Brent

Photo for representation: iStock
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasFeb 13, 2026
A 13-year-old boy arrested over the stabbing of two boys at a school in northwest London has been charged with attempted murder and will appear before Westminster Magistrates Court, the Metropolitan Police said on Thursday (12).

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a bladed article on school premises, administering a noxious substance, and possession of a knife.

The Met Police described him as a UK-born British national and former pupil at Kingsbury High School in Brent, where he targeted two pupils aged 12 and 13 with a knife and a third with an insect spray on Tuesday (10).

"These are extremely serious charges against a young boy, and we continue to support the victims and their families, as well as the wider school community following this shocking incident," said detective chief superintendent Helen Flanagan from Counter Terrorism Policing London.

"While we have now charged the boy with these offences, our investigation is ongoing, and detectives will continue to carry out enquiries in the local area," she said.

Her team continues to lead the investigation "due to circumstances surrounding the incident", but the stabbings have not been declared a terrorist incident. The two boys taken to hospital with stab wounds remain in a stable condition.

According to details released by the Met Police, the suspect entered the school on Tuesday afternoon and went to a first-floor classroom where he sprayed a substance towards a pupil's face. Although the spray was not believed to have been noxious, police are treating the boy as a victim.

The suspect then stabbed a 13-year-old boy inside the classroom before running down the hallway and stairs. While leaving, he stabbed a 12-year-old boy before fleeing the school.

Armed police attended the school, and a manhunt was immediately launched. At approximately 4.15pm, police were called by a member of the public with concerns about a child seen at a mosque in the Harlesden area. Officers attended and arrested the 13-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder.

"We do not believe the suspect has any particular connection to the mosque. At this stage, we think it may have been coincidental he ended up in that area, and those at the mosque have been incredibly supportive of our investigation," DCS Flanagan said.

"Counter Terrorism Policing London has taken the lead for this investigation because at the outset there was concern that the attack may have had some terrorism motivation. Currently we are keeping an open mind as to any motivation."

Police described the investigation as delicate, given the young ages of many eyewitnesses from the school.

"Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings," said a Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson.

"We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial. It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

