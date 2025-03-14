Ted Lasso gears up for Season 4 on Apple TV+

The popular, Emmy-winning comedy Ted Lasso is officially coming back for a fourth series, as confirmed by Apple TV+. The show, which premiered in 2020, follows the optimistic American football coach Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, who finds himself managing the fictional English Premier League football club AFC Richmond.
With the end of the third series seeing Ted return to the US, fans were left uncertain about what the future held for the beloved coach. However, with the announcement of a new season, viewers can look forward to more of Lasso’s signature charm and quirky leadership. While no additional casting has been confirmed, the show's regular stars include Hannah Waddingham, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, and Phil Dunster, all of whom have contributed to the show’s success.
Jason Sudeikis, who also serves as a producer, hinted at the new series' themes, saying, "As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to 'look before we leap', in season four the folks at AFC Richmond learn to leap before they look, discovering that wherever they land, it's exactly where they're meant to be." This cryptic message suggests that the upcoming series will continue to explore the challenges of both the team and its coaching staff, all with Ted's usual optimism and humour.
In the previous series, Roy Kent (played by Brett Goldstein) stepped into the role of assistant coach alongside the eccentric Coach Beard, while Ted faced personal struggles back home. Goldstein, who also serves as an executive producer and writer for the show, has been a crucial part of its success.
Since its debut, Ted Lasso has become a global hit, winning 13 Emmys and receiving 61 nominations across three seasons. Sudeikis himself has won multiple awards for his portrayal of Ted, including Emmys for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2021 and 2022.
While an official release date for the fourth series has yet to be announced, excitement is already building as fans await the return of the heartwarming and hilarious AFC Richmond crew.