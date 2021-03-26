Trending Now

Teaser of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kurup is engaging


Dulquer Salmaan (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Dulquer Salmaan (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



On 1st January 2021, Dulquer Salmaan had shared the first look poster of his next Malayalam film Kurup and had revealed that the movie will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi.

Today, the teaser of Kurup has been released, and Dulquer took to Twitter to share it with his fans. He tweeted, “At long last here is the Kurup Teaser ! Shot across India and the Middle East we are giving this film our everything. Hope the teaser gives you a small glimpse into the world of Kurup ! https://bit.ly/3sB8Qqh #Kurup #KurupTeaser #KurupMovie.”

Kurup revolves around the true story of Sukumara Kurup, a wanted fugitive. The teaser of the film is interesting, and Dulquer Salmaan looks dapper in it.

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Maya Menon. The movie is slated to release on 28th May 2021.



Talking about other films of Dulquer Salmaan, the actor has Salute and Hey Sinamika lined-up. The former is a Malayalam movie, and the latter is a Tamil film.

A few days ago, the first look of Salute was unveiled. Dulquer had shared it on Instagram with the caption, “End Game ! As embarrassing as it is, here’s me presenting myself in our newest film titled “Salute” ! Saluting our wonderful cast and crew !”

 



View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)













Most Popular

IPL propels India's new stars onto world stage: Rahul

Johnson says government will do everything to save jobs at Liberty Steel

Television host Jay Leno apologises for decade of 'wrong' jokes

Teaser of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kurup is engaging

Great start, Tim, but we can and must do better



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×