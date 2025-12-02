Skip to content
Taylor Swift shocks fans as 'The Final Show' trailer reveals full Tortured Poets Department set

The Final Show trailer lands with rare acoustic moments and Disney+ teases the complete Tortured Poets Department run for the first time.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift closes the tour with a complete TTPD performance in The Final Show film

Youtube Screengrab/Disney Plus
Pooja Pillai
Dec 02, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Taylor Swift drops The Final Show trailer ahead of Disney+ launch
  • Full TTPD set appears in a concert film for the first time
  • Vancouver performance marks the closing night of the Eras Tour
  • Docuseries The End of an Era lands the same day
  • Fans welcome rare acoustic moments and a long goodbye message

Taylor Swift has released The Final Show trailer, giving fans a clear look at how she chose to close the Eras Tour. The clip confirms the entire Tortured Poets Department set will appear in full for the first time. It arrives on Disney+ on 12 December, placing Swift back in the centre of a tour that has already broken records and shaped two years of the live music calendar.

The trailer opens on a quiet beat. Swift walks out, takes in the Vancouver crowd, and admits the moment feels heavy. “We’ve had so long to prepare for the end of this tour, and we get to play one last show for you tonight,” she says.

Taylor Swift closes the tour with a complete TTPD performance in The Final Show film


Why the Taylor Swift Final Show trailer stands out

The Final Show is not a repeat of the earlier Disney+ cut. This version restores the full TTPD section that only appeared on the final night of the tour. Two songs, Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? and I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, appear briefly in the trailer. The full sequence now sits in one place, as it did in Vancouver.

The film was shot on the last of the 149 shows staged across five continents. More than 10 million people attended the tour. The run earned over £1.6 billion (₹16.6 billion) in ticket revenue, placing it among the most profitable tours ever recorded.

- YouTube youtu.be


What else arrives with The Final Show

Disney+ will also release the opening episodes of The End of an Era, a six-part docuseries following the same day as the film. It tracks the two-year run from planning to rehearsals and the many adjustments made once the tour grew into a global event. The series includes appearances from Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch.


How fans are reacting to the Taylor Swift trailer

Early reactions are exactly what Swift’s team expected. There is a bit of disbelief that the entire TTPD set finally has a home. Some fans flagged how calm she looked in the clip, even when speaking about the end of a tour that defined a major stretch of her thirties. The film is directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Productions with Silent House Productions. It joins her expanding line of tour films, each capturing a different stage of her career.


The trailer ends with one more message from Swift: “I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date.”

