Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Taylor Swift rewrites UK music charts breaking her own record with 'The Life of a Showgirl'

The album, created during her Eras Tour, captures her romance with Travis Kelce and offers behind-the-scenes insights into the music industry.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift breaks UK sales record with 'The Life of a Showgirl' as she says marriage isn’t a reason to stop working

Instagram/taylorswift
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 07, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Swift’s new album secures the UK’s biggest opening week of 2025 with 304,000 copies sold.
  • US sales hit 2.7 million on release day, second only to Adele’s 25.
  • Vinyl collectors snap up 1.2 million copies; eight variants released.
  • Concert film tops box office with £34 million (₹404.76 crore) in ticket sales.
  • The album, created during the Eras Tour, captures her romance and music industry tales.

Taylor Swift is back at the top. The Life of a Showgirl flew off the shelves in the UK, selling 304,000 copies in just a week. Across the pond, 2.7 million fans grabbed it on day one in the US, proving again she’s still in a league of her own. The album, written on the road during her Eras Tour, also gives fans a glimpse into her romance with Travis Kelce and the messy side of the music business.

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift breaks UK sales record with 'The Life of a Showgirl' as she says marriage isn’t a reason to stop working Instagram/taylorswift


How big is Taylor Swift’s UK success

Three days in, and The Life of a Showgirl has already overtaken the first-week sales of Swift’s last two albums combined. Ed Sheeran’s Divide (2017) sold 672,000 in its début week, but Swift’s speed is still impressive in an era when album sales are generally shrinking. Only Sam Fender’s People Watching crossed 100,000 this year in the UK.


Record-breaking vinyl numbers

Vinyl fans went wild. Swift released eight collectible versions of Showgirl, selling 1.2 million copies in the US alone. Her previous vinyl record was 859,000 for The Tortured Poets Department in 2024, so this is a jump. Even in a shrinking market, collectors clearly aren’t holding back.


Swift dominates the box office too

The film screenings weren't just about watching, since fans saw new music videos, sneaked behind the scenes of the album, and caught Swift talking about the songs herself. For the 'Swifties,' it felt like being at a live show without leaving the cinema. The 89-minute The Official Release Party of a Showgirl brought in £34 million (₹404.76 crore) at the box office across North America and international screens.

Mixed reviews but major buzz

Critics are split. Variety called the album “contagiously joyful,” while the Financial Times said it “lacked sparkle.” Swift, however, laughed off rumours this could be her last album, telling BBC Radio 2: “It’s not why people get married, so that they can quit their job.”

the life of a showgirltravis kelceconcert filmuk music chartstaylor swift

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Tanmay Bhat

How Tanmay Bhat turned sketches and streams into a £56 million empire

Instagram/tanmaybhat

How Tanmay Bhat became India’s richest YouTuber with a £56 million fortune and why it’s not just from making videos

Highlights:

  • Started out writing TV scripts before co-founding All India Bakchod (AIB).
  • Turned AIB’s viral fame into a full-fledged content business.
  • Rebuilt solo after AIB’s collapse with vlogs, streams, and new formats.
  • Earns through brand deals, memberships, live streams, and start-up investments.
  • Now seen as India’s richest YouTuber with an estimated £55.7 million (₹665 crore) net worth.

So, Tanmay Bhat is supposedly worth £55.7 million (₹665 crore). Let that number sit for a second. It’s ridiculous enough that he made a joke about it: “Bhai itne paise hote toh main YouTube membership nahi bech raha hota.” Fair point. If you had that kind of money, would you still be hustling on memberships?

But here’s the thing: the exact figure doesn’t tell the story. The story is about watching a company you helped build go up in flames and, instead of folding, using the wreckage to build something different and bigger. That’s the part that’s interesting. That’s the part worth picking apart.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bhoota Kola

The movie blends folklore, mythology, and cinematic spectacle

X/ Ranvijay Singh

How ‘Kantara’ franchise reimagined ancient Indian traditions by bringing back Panjurli and Bhoota Kola ritual

Highlights

  • Kantara showcases the ancient ritual of Bhoota Kola
  • Panjurli and Guliga Daiva inspire the film’s central narrative
  • The movie blends folklore, mythology, and cinematic spectacle for global audiences

A local myth on the global stage

Bhoota Kola Bhoota Kola of Kalurti X/Ranvijay Singh

Kantara: Chapter 1, written, directed, and starring Rishab Shetty, is more than a regional blockbuster; it is a cinematic celebration of Tulu Nadu’s spiritual heritage. At its core, the film explores the legends of Panjurli Daiva, the protective boar spirit, and Guliga Daiva, the enforcer of justice. These deities have long been central to the coastal Karnataka communities, and Kantara brings their stories to life for audiences worldwide.

Keep ReadingShow less
David Beckham

David Beckham preparing for his first major fashion line

Getty Images

David Beckham enters fashion world with daughter Harper as inspiration for first solo clothing line

Highlights:

  • Looks like DB Ventures Ltd has just filed paperwork to trademark a new clothing brand on both sides of the Atlantic.
  • The proposed logo is a set of seven lines, a number that's always meant the world to Beckham.
  • This is his big solo push into clothing, moving into the same space as his wife Victoria's successful label.
  • The UK rights are already locked in, giving him ten years of protection against fakes.
  • It's the latest piece of his growing business portfolio, which has been landing some hefty deals lately.

Looks like David Beckham is making moves into his own fashion line, following the path his wife Victoria carved out years ago. Paperwork filed by the football icon's company reveals plans for a new label, and the proposed logo points straight to a family passion. It’s a clear sign he’s seriously expanding his brand beyond the pitch.

David Beckham David Beckham preparing for his first major fashion line Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Karan Johar

Johar credited Apoorva Mehta for Dharma’s disciplined financial management

Getty Images

Karan Johar reflects on selling 50% of Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla: “Profitability now guides my choices”

Highlights:

  • Karan Johar sold 50% of Dharma Productions to billionaire Adar Poonawalla in a deal worth £100 million.
  • Creative decisions will now be weighed against profitability.
  • Johar credits coo Apoorva Mehta for steering the company’s business operations.

A strategic partnership for growth

Filmmaker Karan Johar spoke about selling 50% of Dharma Productions to businessman Adar Poonawalla, a move aimed at expanding the studio’s creative and commercial reach. The deal, valued at ₹1,000 crore (around £100 million), was executed through Poonawalla’s serene productions. Johar retains the remaining 50% stake, while Apoorva Mehta continues as executive chairman and ceo.

Speaking to Komal Nahta on his YouTube series Game Changers, Johar said: “I had many dreams that weren’t fulfilled due to funding constraints. I was very clear that I was okay selling 50% of equity because I wanted to expand and leave legacies within the company.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Strictly Come Dancing 2025

Skinner praises professional partner Amy Dowden for her support

Instagram/

Thomas Skinner becomes first celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2025

Highlights

  • Former Apprentice star Thomas Skinner exits after first dance-off
  • Judges save former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw
  • Skinner praises professional partner Amy Dowden for her support
  • Dowden reflects on her return after breast cancer and previous injury

Dance-off decides first exit

The first results of Strictly Come Dancing 2025 saw two couples face the dance-off on Sunday night. Thomas Skinner, 34, was the first celebrity eliminated after the judges voted to save former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw.

Both couples reprised their Saturday routines: Skinner and his partner Amy Dowden performed a salsa to Bonkers by Dizzee Rascal and Armand van Helden, while Robshaw and his partner Nadiya Bychkova performed a Viennese waltz to Die With a Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us