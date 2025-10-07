Taylor Swift rewrites UK music charts breaking her own record with 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Highlights:
- Swift’s new album secures the UK’s biggest opening week of 2025 with 304,000 copies sold.
- US sales hit 2.7 million on release day, second only to Adele’s 25.
- Vinyl collectors snap up 1.2 million copies; eight variants released.
- Concert film tops box office with £34 million (₹404.76 crore) in ticket sales.
- The album, created during the Eras Tour, captures her romance and music industry tales.
Taylor Swift is back at the top. The Life of a Showgirl flew off the shelves in the UK, selling 304,000 copies in just a week. Across the pond, 2.7 million fans grabbed it on day one in the US, proving again she’s still in a league of her own. The album, written on the road during her Eras Tour, also gives fans a glimpse into her romance with Travis Kelce and the messy side of the music business.
Taylor Swift breaks UK sales record with 'The Life of a Showgirl' as she says marriage isn’t a reason to stop working Instagram/taylorswift
How big is Taylor Swift’s UK success
Three days in, and The Life of a Showgirl has already overtaken the first-week sales of Swift’s last two albums combined. Ed Sheeran’s Divide (2017) sold 672,000 in its début week, but Swift’s speed is still impressive in an era when album sales are generally shrinking. Only Sam Fender’s People Watching crossed 100,000 this year in the UK.
Record-breaking vinyl numbers
Vinyl fans went wild. Swift released eight collectible versions of Showgirl, selling 1.2 million copies in the US alone. Her previous vinyl record was 859,000 for The Tortured Poets Department in 2024, so this is a jump. Even in a shrinking market, collectors clearly aren’t holding back.
Swift dominates the box office too
The film screenings weren't just about watching, since fans saw new music videos, sneaked behind the scenes of the album, and caught Swift talking about the songs herself. For the 'Swifties,' it felt like being at a live show without leaving the cinema. The 89-minute The Official Release Party of a Showgirl brought in £34 million (₹404.76 crore) at the box office across North America and international screens.
Mixed reviews but major buzz
Critics are split. Variety called the album “contagiously joyful,” while the Financial Times said it “lacked sparkle.” Swift, however, laughed off rumours this could be her last album, telling BBC Radio 2: “It’s not why people get married, so that they can quit their job.”