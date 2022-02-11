Website Logo
  • Friday, February 11, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

Business

Tax authorities seek ‘liquidation of Liberty units’

Metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta (Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images).

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BRITAIN’S tax authorities have requested the liquidation of several subsidiaries of British Indian billionaire Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel due to £26 million in unpaid debts, media reported Thursday (10).

The Financial Times, citing documents filed in court this week, said authorities are seeking the liquidation of the Speciality Steel UK, Liberty Pipes, Liberty Performance Steels and Liberty Merchant Bar subsidiaries.

Sky News also reported the move to liquidate the units, adding the case should be taken up by the court this month.

The request by HM Revenue and Customs could topple Liberty Steel and put 3,000 UK jobs at risk.

Gupta was once seen as the saviour of British steelmaking, but one of the world’s top steel groups has been fighting for survival following the collapse last March of Greensill Capital, the main lender to its parent company Gupta Family Group (GFG) Alliance.

A Liberty Steel spokesman said the company is “committed to repaying all our creditors” and was working to find an amicable solution.

“Short-term actions that risk destabilising these efforts are not in anyone’s interest,” added the spokesman.

HMRC declined to comment on particular cases, but said it takes a “supportive approach to dealing with customers who have tax debts, working with them to find the best possible solution based on their financial circumstances”.

Since the collapse of Greensill, which specialised in short-term corporate loans via a complex and opaque business model, GFG Alliance has been scrambling to restructure and cut costs to survive.

It announced the sale of two car parts factories in Britain and the closure of a third.

But it also injected 50 million pounds into one Liberty Steel site to restart production, saving 660 jobs, while the steelmaker is seeking to sell several other UK facilities.

GFG Alliance, which employs 35,000 throughout the world, is also under investigation for fraud and money laundering in its business activities, including in connection with the collapse of Greensill.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Company backed by Rishi Sunak’s wife is on the verge of collapse
INDIA
India’s top court gives ‘final opportunity’ to Mallya to appear before it
INDIA
India among top 5 economies for ease of starting new business: Survey
INDIA
Chandrasekaran gets second term as Tata Sons chairman
HEADLINE STORY
Toyota, Domino’s apologise over Kashmir tweet as fracas entangles more companies
UK
Amazon announces major UK film studio investment
EUROPE
ArcelorMittal posts three-fold jump in net income
UK
Peer outlines how UK Asian firms can boost exports
INDIA
Tesla ‘can’t have market in India but jobs in China’
UK
Quarter of UK employers cite long Covid as driving absences: survey
HEADLINE STORY
Adani overtakes Ambani to become Asia’s richest
HEADLINE STORY
India summons South Korean envoy over Hyundai’s Kashmir tweet
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Zahawi reveals three vaccine doses saved his life
ECB lifts suspension on Yorkshire hosting international matches
Tax authorities seek ‘liquidation of Liberty units’
‘Sisters of the Moon’ highlights how adversities limit potential of…
Company backed by Rishi Sunak’s wife is on the verge…
India’s top court gives ‘final opportunity’ to Mallya to appear…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE