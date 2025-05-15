Skip to content
Multi-vehicle crash on Tavistock Road causes major delays in Plymouth

Motorists are urged to follow local traffic updates and guidance

Multi-Vehicle Crash on Tavistock Road Brings Plymouth to a Standstill

Tavistock Road between William Prance Road and Manadon Roundabout

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 15, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
A three-vehicle collision on Tavistock Road in Plymouth led to significant traffic disruption on Thursday, May 15.

The crash occurred at around 11:00 BST and prompted an immediate response from Devon and Cornwall Police, the fire service, and paramedics. Emergency services attended the scene to manage the incident and assess those involved.

According to a witness, it appeared that one vehicle had collided with the rear of another. Photographs from the scene showed emergency crews present amid long queues of traffic.

The collision resulted in the closure of all southbound lanes on Tavistock Road between William Prance Road and Manadon Roundabout, causing substantial delays for motorists. The roads and traffic monitoring service Inrix reported the incident at 11:27 BST, confirming slow traffic and lane closures in the affected area.


Police stated that investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing. The road remained closed for several hours to allow emergency services to clear the scene safely.

By 14:30 BST, Tavistock Road was reopened to traffic. No further details have been released regarding any injuries sustained or the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Drivers were advised to follow local traffic updates and seek alternative routes during the closure.

