Tattoo Waaliye from Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif, Rani, Siddhant & Sharvari come together for a glitzy track

Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan (Photo from Yash Raj Films’ Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

After impressing us with the trailer, the makers of Bunty Aur Babli 2 have now released the first track from the movie titled Tattoo Waaliye. The song features all the four lead stars of the movie Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari.

Yash Raj Films tweeted the song and wrote, “An early start to the weekendddd! Groove to the rhythm of #TattooWaaliye NOW, check out the song. Catch #BuntyAurBabli2 at your nearest big screen on 19th November.”

An early start to the weekendddd! Groove to the rhythm of #TattooWaaliye NOW, check out the song. Catch #BuntyAurBabli2 at your nearest big screen on 19th November. https://t.co/HOusELATeb — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 28, 2021

The song is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and sung by Neha Kakkar and Pardeep Sran. It’s a catchy foot-tapping number that surely has the elements to become a chartbuster.

The video of the Tattoo Waaliye is glitzy and glamorous. Khan, Mukerji, Chaturvedi, and Sharvari have been styled wonderfully in the song. While the guys are looking dapper, the girls are looking super hot.

The novelty factor in the song is watching Mukerji dance after a long gap and she is looking stunning in it.

The song was shot amid the pandemic, and while talking about it, Khan stated, “Tattoo Waaliye is the first song that people will see. We were gearing up to mount the song on a big scale like decided. All preparations were made to shoot a song that would be an instant chartbuster. We rehearsed, we were set, but unfortunately, the nation went into lockdown the same day that we were supposed to shoot in March 2020! It was just heart-breaking.”

“Kudos to Adi and the entire team at YRF for not dismantling the set for a year! It took a lot out of everyone involved to keep their conviction going but we kept our belief. When it was announced that we could shoot with some necessary guidelines, we were so excited to be back at it and shoot this song! So, the scale that you will see in Tattoo Waaliye makes it the biggest song shot by the industry during the pandemic. No other film shot during those difficult times were able to mount a song like this,” he added.

Mukerji further stated, “I remember that day so clearly even today. We were so excited to be back on the sets to shoot Tattoo Waaliye so, yes, there were a lot of questions, a lot of things were on our minds about whether or not it’s safe to shoot, but I think Yash Raj Films made sure that the entire premise was really well sanitized, a lot of precautions were taken in terms of getting everybody on set Covid tested. They also quarantined everybody in a hotel for about 14 days before we started shooting! So, I think a lot of measures were taken for making all of us comfortable on set.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is slated to release on 19th November 2021.