Tata Steel hires local firms for Port Talbot project, creating 300 jobs

The UK government has committed £500 million to Tata Steel to support the transformation, with the company investing in the local supply chain.

tata-steel-green

Artist’s impression of Tata Steel’s state-of-the-art Electric Arc Furnace facility being built in Port Talbot. (Image credit: Tata Steel)

Tata Steel
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 25, 2025
Vivek Mishra

TATA STEEL has appointed three South Wales contractors to support its £1.25 billion investment in green steelmaking at Port Talbot. The contracts will create over 300 skilled jobs in the local supply chain.

Bridgend-based Darlow Lloyd & Sons will oversee excavation, recycling, infrastructure, and drainage work for the transition to Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) steelmaking.

Andrew Scott Ltd, based in Swansea, will build critical infrastructure, including a new scrap yard to process UK-sourced used steel.
Wernick Buildings will construct an 8,500-square-metre contractor village with offices and welfare zones.

Industry minister Sarah Jones said the contracts would bring high-skilled jobs to South Wales and help drive further investment in steelmaking.

The UK government has committed £500 million to Tata Steel to support the transformation, with the company investing in the local supply chain.

Tata Steel’s Head of Infrastructure & Amenities, Lloyd Bryant, said the expertise of these contractors would be key to ensuring the project’s success.

The work will be carried out under the supervision of Sir Robert McAlpine.

The investment is expected to secure jobs and ensure the long-term sustainability of steelmaking in Wales.

