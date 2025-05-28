JASO to supply cranes for Tata Steel’s low-CO₂ plant in Port Talbot

Skip to content
The order includes three 500-tonne capacity cranes for handling liquid steel ladles, two 80-tonne scrap cranes for feeding the EAF via a conveyor system, and two 35-tonne cranes for electrode maintenance.

By Vivek MishraMay 28, 2025
TATA STEEL UK has awarded a contract to JASO Industrial Cranes to supply seven process cranes for its £1.25 billion investment in sustainable steelmaking at Port Talbot.

The new cranes will support the operation of the plant’s Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) facility, which is expected to cut carbon emissions by 90 per cent when operational in 2028.

The order includes three 500-tonne capacity cranes for handling liquid steel ladles, two 80-tonne scrap cranes for feeding the EAF via a conveyor system, and two 35-tonne cranes for electrode maintenance.

Stuart Lloyd, project manager for the Cranes Project, said: “We’re excited to strengthen our longstanding partnership with JASO on this crucial part of our £1.25 billion transformation.”

Raúl Fernández, Marketing & Sales Director at JASO, said: “This order marks both the largest and most impactful project in our company’s history.”

