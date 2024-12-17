Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Tata Steel and JCB strike green steel deal

The partnership aims to transform steel production.

Tata Steel and JCB strike green steel deal

Wayne Asprey (L) with Anil Jhanji.

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasDec 17, 2024
Pramod Thomas
See Full Bio

TATA STEEL UK and JCB have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to supply low-carbon 'green' steel, marking a significant step towards sustainable manufacturing in the UK.

The partnership will see Tata Steel supply green steel from its Port Talbot site to JCB once its transformation plans are completed.

This deal represents the first supply agreement since Tata Steel's £1.25 billion joint investment with the UK government to transition to low-CO2 steel production in South Wales, a statement said.

The agreement centres on a new electric arc furnace with a capacity of three million tonnes per year. The facility will be built at the Port Talbot site.The project is expected to cut CO2 emissions at the site by 90 per cent. Also, it could reduce the UK's overall carbon emissions by 1.5 per cent.

The electric arc furnace will use UK-sourced scrap metal, removing the need to import iron ore and coal from other countries. This approach supports domestic steel production.

Anil Jhanji, chief commercial officer of Tata Steel UK, said the project meets customer needs for green steel. Wayne Asprey from JCB described the agreement as a step towards reducing supply chain carbon emissions.

The £1.25 billion investment, which includes a £500 million government grant, represents the largest capital expenditure in UK steel production in decades, signalling a strong commitment to sustainable industrial development. The project is set to begin in summer 2025, with 75 per cent of raw materials to be sourced within the UK, up from the current 10 per cent.

Jhanji stressed the importance of the partnership: "Our transition plans are driven by customers like JCB who need green steel to meet their decarbonisation goals. This collaboration represents an important step in the UK's transition to a circular economy."

Wayne Asprey, JCB's group purchasing director, said, "This agreement marks an essential next step in our journey towards supply chain decarbonisation. We are fully supportive of Tata Steel UK's investment proposals."

JCB has been a pioneer in industrial decarbonisation, launching its Road to Zero programme in 2010 and developing innovative solutions like the first electric mini-digger in 2018 and hydrogen-powered machinery in 2021.

carbon emissionsgreen steeljcbsouth walesuk steel productiontata steel uk

Related News

India-Sri-Lanka-Reuters
Featured

India to supply LNG to Sri Lanka, connect power grids: Modi

Issa brothers face backlash over Muslim cemetery plan
News

Issa brothers face backlash over Muslim cemetery plan

Tributes paid to Citibond Travel's Alpa Shah
News

Tributes paid to Citibond Travel's Alpa Shah

More For You

Women comprise 40 per cent of board members of top UK companies

Seventy-one per cent of boards now report at least one woman in senior roles.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Survey: Ethnic diversity in UK boardrooms hits standstill

PROGRESS towards ethnic diversity in British corporate leadership has ground to a halt, with new data exposing a worrying trend of minimal representation at top-level management.

An annual survey by Spencer Stuart headhunters found that out of 196 new directors appointed in the past year, merely seven – or four per cent – were from ethnic minority backgrounds. This marks a dramatic decline from last year's 15 per cent, bringing the total ethnic minority representation on boards to just 12.5 per cent, the Times reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Economy shrinks for two consecutive months, first since Covid onset
The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions seen on June 22, 2023 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Economy shrinks for two consecutive months, first since Covid onset

THE UK economy shrank for the second consecutive month in October, marking the first back-to-back decline in output since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.1 per cent in October, mirroring the decline recorded in September.

Keep ReadingShow less
Veon deal targets shared telecom assets in Pakistan

Infrastructure upgrades aim to enhance connectivity and efficiency

Veon deal targets shared telecom assets in Pakistan

PAKISTAN’S largest conglomerate, Engro Corp, in partnership with Veon, plans to expand telecom tower-sharing coverage and explore innovative new uses for telecom infrastructure.

“Pakistan is a very large market in terms of telecom, which keeps growing larger,” Samad Dawood, vice-chairman of Dawood Hercules Corp, which owns 40 per cent of Engro Corp, told Reuters.

Keep ReadingShow less
Air passenger numbers to hit record 5.2 billion in 2025

China and India are among the fastest-growing domestic © Arun Sankar/AFP via Getty Images aviation markets, according to IATA

Air passenger numbers to hit record 5.2 billion in 2025

GLOBAL airline body IATA forecast on Tuesday (10) that industry-wide revenue will surpass $1 trillion (£782.8bn) in 2025, with passenger numbers expected to rise 6.7 per cent to a record 5.2 billion compared to 2024.

China and India are among the fastestgrowing domestic aviation markets, International Air Transport Association (IATA) director general Willie Walsh said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tesla

Tesla had paused its search for a showroom in India earlier this year but is now reportedly in preliminary discussions with DLF. (Photo: Reuters)

Tesla had paused its search for a showroom in India earlier this year but is now reportedly in preliminary discussions with DLF. (Photo: Reuters)

Tesla resumes search for New Delhi showroom in talks with DLF: Report

ELON MUSK’s Tesla has restarted its search for showroom space in New Delhi, according to two sources cited by Reuters.

The move signals a potential shift in Tesla's approach to entering the Indian market after earlier putting investment plans on hold.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications