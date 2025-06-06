Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Tata Steel may 'miss out on UK-US trade deal benefits

Bosses worry their company might not benefit from the deal

Tata Steel may 'miss out on UK-US trade deal benefits

The Tata-owned firm closed its blast furnace at Port Talbot last year. (Photo: Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJun 06, 2025
Pramod Thomas
See Full Bio

MINISTERS are racing to prevent the country's largest steelmaker from being shut out of a new trade agreement with the US, according to reports.

Tata Steel, which operates the massive Port Talbot steelworks in Wales, could be excluded from tariff-free access to US markets under prime minister Keir Starmer's deal with president Donald Trump, reported the Guardian.

Starmer announced on Wednesday (4) that he expects the trade agreement - which has been settled but not yet signed - to take effect "in just a couple of weeks". This follows Trump's decision to suspend 50 per cent tariffs on British steel and aluminium for five weeks.

But Tata Steel bosses worry their company might not benefit from the deal because of where some of their products come from. The Indian-owned firm sells more than $100 million (£80m) worth of goods to the US each year.

The steelmaker closed its blast furnace at Port Talbot last year as part of a shift towards cleaner electric arc furnace technology. During this change, the company has been bringing in steel from its related businesses in India and Europe before sending it on to customers.

This practice could break the US import rules that demand all steel must be "melted and poured" in the country it's imported from.

According to The Times, UK negotiators have been trying to secure special treatment for Tata. A government source told the paper they were confident a deal could be reached to protect the company, but described the talks as "complex".

The government is also facing US concerns about British Steel, which is owned by China's Jingye group. In April, ministers used emergency powers to take control of the Scunthorpe site amid fears the Chinese owners planned to shut down the blast furnaces.

US officials worry that Chinese involvement in British Steel could give Beijing a "back door" into the US for Chinese products.

This week, the US doubled tariffs on foreign steel and aluminium imports to 50 per cent for all trading partners except Britain. The rate for UK imports stays at 25 per cent until at least 9 July, though the exact size of the UK's steel quota remains unclear.

Under Starmer's agreement with Trump last month, the US agreed to remove the 25 per cent tariff on British steel and aluminium exports entirely, but this hasn't been finalised yet.

Steel companies say delays in putting the trade deal into action have cost them business. Speaking to MPs before the announcement, Russell Codling from Tata Steel said roughly £150m of business was affected by tariffs.

"If we can get this deal enacted as quickly as possible ... it will get stability for us and for our customers in the US," Codling told lawmakers.

keir starmeruk-us trade dealdonald trumptrump tariffstata steel

Related News

bradford-murder
UK

Bradford stabbing: Husband pleads guilty to manslaughter, denies murder

My playlist with Rick Ram
Top lists

My playlist with Rick Ram

tom felton harry potter
Entertainment

Tom Felton returns as Draco Malfoy in Broadway’s 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

Birmingham bin strike to continue as rubbish mounts
News

Birmingham bin strike to continue as rubbish mounts

More For You

Vijay-Mallya-Getty

In April, Mallya lost an appeal against a London high court bankruptcy order in a case involving over ₹11,101 crore (approx. £95.7 million) debt to lenders including the State Bank of India. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Vijay Mallya says he may consider returning to India if assured fair trial

FUGITIVE tycoon Vijay Mallya has said he may consider returning to India if he is assured of a fair trial.

He spoke to Raj Shamani on a four-hour-long podcast released on Thursday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sony Music India Teams Up with BTS‑Backed THG for THG India Launch

Taylor Jones, Vinit Thakkar Kyran Jones and Sony Music India team up to launch THG India supporting Indian music globally

getty images

Sony Music India and LA-based THG announce joint venture to launch Indian music talent

Sony Music India has announced a new partnership with Los Angeles-based entertainment company The Hello Group (THG) to form a joint venture called THG India. The new company is set to focus on developing Indian music talent and providing them with global touring and management opportunities.

This is the first collaboration of its kind by Sony Music India on an international scale, and it comes at a time when Indian music is drawing growing attention worldwide. THG India will operate from Mumbai and work through The Hello Group’s international network, aiming to provide end-to-end support for artists, from management and touring to publishing and promotion.

Keep ReadingShow less
Maharaja service offers touch of class in Air India’s business cabin

Air India’s business class cabin

Maharaja service offers touch of class in Air India’s business cabin

THE recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the UK and India means there will be even greater demand for Air India’s business class travel from Heathrow to Delhi and Mumbai.

But let me travel down memory lane for a little while.

Keep ReadingShow less
deltarune chapter 3 & 4 released

Fox noted that even the titles of the game’s soundtrack songs could contain spoilers

Deltarune

Toby Fox issues spoiler warning ahead of Deltarune chapters 3 and 4 release

Toby Fox, the creator of Undertale and Deltarune, has issued a final update ahead of the launch of Deltarune chapters three and four, cautioning fans to avoid spoilers and revealing new details about the game’s release schedule.

In his latest newsletter, Fox confirmed that chapters 3 and 4 would be released today (4 June), just ahead of the anticipated launch of the Nintendo Switch 2. Players on the new console will be able to access the game from midnight in their respective regions. However, due to time zone differences, some players, particularly in New Zealand, will gain access earlier than others.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc