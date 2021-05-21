Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 291,331
Total Cases 26,031,991
Today's Fatalities 4,209
Today's Cases 259,551
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 291,331
Total Cases 26,031,991
Today's Fatalities 4,209
Today's Cases 259,551

Tarun Tejpal former editor of Tehelka magazine acquitted of rape charges in India


Indian magazine editor Tarun Tejpal (C) is escorted by police officials after a hearing at The High Court in Goa on March 4, 2014. (Photo credit should read STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)
Indian magazine editor Tarun Tejpal (C) is escorted by police officials after a hearing at The High Court in Goa on March 4, 2014. (Photo credit should read STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

A FORMER editor of a leading news magazine has been acquitted of charges of sexually assaulting a former colleague in India.

A court on Friday (21) cleared all the accusations filed against Tarun Tejpal, the founder and former editor of Tehelka magazine, who was accused of raping a female journalist in the lift of a five-star hotel in Goa in November 2013.

He was arrested on November 30, 2013, charged with rape, sexual harassment and wrongful restraint; he was released on bail seven months later in July 2014.

“Seriously aggrieved. The state will be assailing the judgment,” public prosecutor Francisco Tavora said in a text message.

The case came at a time when India’s record on sexual assault was under the scanner following the fatal gang-rape of a New Delhi student in December 2012 that sparked widespread protests and resulted in the strengthening of anti-rape laws.

Women’s rights campaigners attacked the court’s decision, with activist Kavita Krishnan calling it “very unfortunate”.

“This is a case where there was an enormous amount of evidence and courageous action on the part of the complainant who lost no time in telling people what happened,” Krishnan said.

“I am aware of how torturous the trial has been for the complainant. The entire process of the trial has put her in the pillory and subjected her to all kinds of cruelties,” she added.

Tejpal, who consistently denied the allegations, welcomed the ruling, describing it as “a long-fought for vindication” in a statement read out by his daughter Cara outside the court in Goa.








Most Popular

Diana Penty launches Every Life Matters initiative to raise funds for needy amid the pandemic

Nushrratt Bharuccha to play a condom seller in Janhit Mein Jaari

Healing through compassion

India reports 259,551 new coronavirus infections; total deaths near 300,000

UK records highest daily Covid-19 infections in a month as Indian variant cases rise



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×