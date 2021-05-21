Tarun Tejpal former editor of Tehelka magazine acquitted of rape charges in India

A FORMER editor of a leading news magazine has been acquitted of charges of sexually assaulting a former colleague in India.

A court on Friday (21) cleared all the accusations filed against Tarun Tejpal, the founder and former editor of Tehelka magazine, who was accused of raping a female journalist in the lift of a five-star hotel in Goa in November 2013.

He was arrested on November 30, 2013, charged with rape, sexual harassment and wrongful restraint; he was released on bail seven months later in July 2014.

“Seriously aggrieved. The state will be assailing the judgment,” public prosecutor Francisco Tavora said in a text message.

The case came at a time when India’s record on sexual assault was under the scanner following the fatal gang-rape of a New Delhi student in December 2012 that sparked widespread protests and resulted in the strengthening of anti-rape laws.

Women’s rights campaigners attacked the court’s decision, with activist Kavita Krishnan calling it “very unfortunate”.

“This is a case where there was an enormous amount of evidence and courageous action on the part of the complainant who lost no time in telling people what happened,” Krishnan said.

“I am aware of how torturous the trial has been for the complainant. The entire process of the trial has put her in the pillory and subjected her to all kinds of cruelties,” she added.

Tejpal, who consistently denied the allegations, welcomed the ruling, describing it as “a long-fought for vindication” in a statement read out by his daughter Cara outside the court in Goa.