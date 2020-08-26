Tamannaah Bhatia’s parents test positive for COVID-19, actress tests negative

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s parents have been tested positive for COVID-19. The Baahubali actress took to Instagram to inform her fans about it and also mentioned that she and her other staff have been tested negative.

Tamannaah posted a note on Instagram which read, “My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the Grace of God they are coping up well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery.”

We wish Tamannaah’s parents a speedy recovery.

Well, earlier celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parth Samthaan, and others were tested positive for COVID-19. Even staff members of Karan Johar, Boney Kapoor, and Aamir Khan were tested positive, and thankfully they were tested negative for it.

Talking about Tamanaah’s movies, the actress has movies like Bole Chudiyan, That Is Mahalakshmi, and Seetimaarr in her kitty.