Tabu joins Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

By Murtuza Iqbal







There were reports that the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was being delayed as Tabu was not ready to shoot during the pandemic. However, the actress has finally joined Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on the sets of the film.

Kartik took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets. He posted, “Welcome back @tabutiful Ji 🙏🏽 But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 👻 @kiaraaliaadvani @aneesbazmee @muradkhetani.”





View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was stalled due to the pandemic, but it kickstarted a few days ago with a song shoot with Kiara and Kartik in Manali. On his Instagram, Kartik used to also share many pictures from Manali.







View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)





Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was slated to release in July last year. But now, the movie is all set to hit the big screens on 19th November 2021.

While announcing the release date, Kartik had posted, “No Mo FOMO 👻 Humaara number bhi aa gaya 🤟🏼 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 to release on 19th Nov 2021.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The movie was a horror-comedy and was enjoyed by one and all.

We still cannot forget the song Mere Dholna in which Vidya had performed exceptionally. There have been reports that in the sequel Tabu will be dancing on the recreated version of the track.





