Taapsee Pannu to news channels: Thank you guys, you held the fort of entertainment long enough on our behalf

Indian news channels have been reporting a lot of unwanted things, and many Bollywood celebs were upset it. We won’t be wrong if we say that some news channels have become a source of entertainment for many viewers.







Well now, theatres in India are all set to reopen soon with an occupancy of 50 percent, so Taapsee Pannu decided to take a dig at the news channels. The actress tweeted, “Now that theatres are allowed to open with 50% occupancy its only fair to expect some ‘news’ channels to focus 50% more towards ‘real’ news. Thank you guys, you held the fort of entertainment long enough on our behalf. We can take over from here on. #SharingCaring.”

We must say that Taapsee has a great sense of humour.

Talking about her movies, the actress was last seen on the big screen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. It was an amazing movie and Taapsee impressed one and all with her performance in it. She currently has movies like Haseen Dillruba, Shaabash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta, and Anurag Kashyap’s next in her kitty.







A few days ago, there were reports that she will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s next. However, the film has been not officially announced.





