Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket: This one is going to be one of many firsts

Murtuza Iqbal







After wrapping up Haseen Dillruba a few days ago, Taapsee Pannu has kickstarted the shooting of her film Rashmi Rocket. The actress has been sharing pictures from the sets of the movie and is giving a glimpse of the character that she is playing.

Taapsee plays the role of an athlete in the movie and recently, shared a picture from the sets. She captioned it as, “Get set….. #RashmiRocket This one is going to be one of many firsts ! 🏃🏻‍♀️”

She has been posting pictures from the past couple of days. Check out the posts here…





View this post on Instagram Let’s do this ! 🏃🏻‍♀️ #RashmiRocket A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Nov 8, 2020 at 7:54pm PST

View this post on Instagram The bow and the arrow ! 🏹 #RashmiRocket A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Nov 9, 2020 at 6:43pm PST

Taapsee has been training hard for the film, and she is also following a diet. While she was on a vacation in Maldives, the actress had posted a picture from there and captioned it as, “While I take a break, my super-efficient Munmun Ganeriwal continues to hold the fort for me. As she shifts me into a shredding diet for Rashmi Rocket. She gets me to indulge in this yummy, holiday breakfast of eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats. As they say, the right people in your life can get things ‘floating’ for you and in my case, it’s done quite literally.”

Well, Taapsee Pannu is surely one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood. Apart from Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket, the actress also has films like Shabaash Mithu and Looop Lapeta in her kitty. While the former is a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, the latter is the remake of German film Run Lola Run.






