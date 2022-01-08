Website Logo
Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s Looop Lapeta to debut on Netflix on February 4

Looop Lapeta Poster (Photo credit: Netflix/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s upcoming Bollywood film Looop Lapeta is set to premiere on Netflix on February 4, the streamer announced on Saturday.

Directed by debutante filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, the upcoming comedy thriller is the official remake of German cult classic Run Lola Run (1998), directed by filmmaker Tom Tykwer. The film promises to be an adventurous ride through a sticky situation where a girlfriend is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend. As the plot unfolds, a series of events constantly prompts the lovers to make choices that define their future, the official synopsis of the film read.

In the film, Pannu plays the role of Savi, who is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend. “This compelling story was extremely enjoyable to make along with my director, Aakash, and co-star, Tahir. I cannot wait for fans and audiences to watch this edge-of-the-seat film and enjoy it as much as we loved making it,” the 34-year-old actor said in a statement.

Bhasin, 34, who will be seen as Satya, said Looop Lapeta offers a new take on romance and he is thrilled to show the movie to the audiences. “The film is a clutter-breaking take on new age romance, and a genre I am exploring for the first time. I can’t wait for the world to meet the characters Satya & Savi. Our director has a unique style stamp that has created a visually stunning world where thrill and comedy combine for one crazy rollercoaster of an entertainer,” Bhasin said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tahir Raj Bhasin (@tahirrajbhasin)

Bhatia said he is excited that his debut film Looop Lapeta will stream on Netflix. “There’s no way to downplay the exhilaration of making the first film and Looop Lapeta has surpassed every bit of it. I’m extremely excited about the shape we have given it. It boldly jumps genres from comedy, thriller to romance and makes for a rollercoaster ride for audiences,” Bhatia said.

Looop Lapeta is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment along with Aayush Maheshwari. The film premieres on Netflix on January 4, 2022.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

