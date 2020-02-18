Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin to star in a film titled Looop Lapeta

Taapsee Pannu is on a roll. The actress has movies like Thappad, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu in her kitty. And now, she has announced one more film. Taapsee will be seen in a movie titled Looop Lapeta which will be a remake of German film Run Lola Run.

Taapsee took to Instagram to announce the film. She posted, “Right, so here’s yet another announcement from my stable. I’m on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment’s crazy thriller-comedy, “LOOOP LAPETA”, an adaptation of the cult classic “Run Lola Run.” Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony! Mark your calendar for 29th Jan, 2021! @tahirrajbhasin @sonypicturesin @ellipsisentertainment @bhatiaaakash @tanuj.garg @atulkasbekar @vivekkrishnani @Aayush_Blm #loooplapeta.”

The film will be directed by Aakash Bhatia and it also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Talking about Tahir, he will next be seen in ’83. The actor plays the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the film. Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 releases on 10th April 2020.

Meanwhile, we will get to see Taapsee Pannu on the big screen in Thappad which is slated to release on 28th February 2020. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film also stars Pavail Gulati in the lead role.