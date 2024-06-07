  • Friday, June 07, 2024
CRICKET

T20 WC: England eye improved bowling show in game against Australia

Besides bowling, England’s batsmen, led by skipper Jos Buttler, who had a successful IPL 2024, must perform cohesively against Australia’s attack.

England pacer Jofra during a net session ahead of team’s crucial game against Australia. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Defending champions England aim to enhance their T20 World Cup campaign with a stronger bowling performance when they face Australia in a Group B match on Saturday.

England’s opening game against Scotland was interrupted by rain, with Scotland reaching 90 for no loss in 10 overs. Both teams took one point each from the match. However, those 60 balls highlighted the need for England to improve their bowling.

Scottish openers George Munsey and Michael Jones scored freely against England’s bowlers. Australia, with a more potent lineup, poses a greater challenge.

David Warner and Marcus Stoinis demonstrated their capabilities by dominating Oman in their opening match.

Attention will be on Jofra Archer, who conceded 12 runs in two overs against Scotland, as he continues his return to top-flight cricket.

Australia’s bowlers were effective against Oman even without Pat Cummins, who had a decent IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Nathan Ellis replaced Cummins in the Oman match, but Cummins may return against England.

Australia’s batting appears settled, though Glenn Maxwell’s form is a concern. After a poor IPL season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Maxwell was out for a first-ball duck against Oman.

Australia hopes Maxwell will regain form soon, with the match against England providing an ideal opportunity.

Teams (From):

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

