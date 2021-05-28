Website Logo
  • Friday, May 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 318,895
Total Cases 27,555,457
Today's Fatalities 3,558
Today's Cases 179,770
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 318,895
Total Cases 27,555,457
Today's Fatalities 3,558
Today's Cases 179,770

Entertainment

Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Mahesh Manjrekar to direct a biopic on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

Mahesh Manjrekar (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Mahesh Manjrekar is all set to direct a biopic on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The movie is titled Swatantra Veer Savarkar and it is produced by Sandeep Singh and Amit B Wadhvani.

Sandeep took to Twitter to make an announcement about the film. He tweeted, “Azaadi ke itihas ki puri baat abhi janna baki hai! Miliye #SwatantraVeerSavarkar se bahut jald… @thisissandeeps @amitbwadhwani @manjrekarmahesh @verma_abhay_ #zafarmehdi @thewriteinsaan #AnirbanChatterjee #WasikKhan #SanjaySankla @ashley_rebello1 @pmcastingg #HiteshModak.”

On Instagram, Sandeep gave a brief about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He wrote, “Veer Savarkar is revered and criticized in equal measure. He has been made into a polarising figure today but I feel that’s because people don’t know enough. No one can deny that he was an important part of our freedom struggle and our attempt is to present a peek into his life and journey. “

While the makers have announced the film, they are yet to announce the name of the actor who will be seen playing the lead role in it.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Manjrekar also has another directorial lined up. He has directed Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth.

A few days ago, while talking about the film’s release date, Manjrekar had told Mid-day, “We were to do (a launch) in March, and our posters were ready. But we cannot go ahead now as we don’t know what the future holds. I don’t think theatres will open in October.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau
FILM
Ray: Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer anthology to release on Netflix on 25th…
NEWS
“Trying to make it in the industry that also has nepotism culture isn’t an easy…
FILM
Aditya Roy Kapur to jet off to Turkey to shoot the last leg of OM:…
FILM
Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Atlee to get off the ground by December
FILM
Mugdha Godse on her parents’ coronavirus diagnosis: It’s quite frightening and troublesome time
FILM
Tamannah Bhatia on rapidly changing star culture in India
INTERVIEWS
Exclusive! Tusshar Kapoor: I started with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai which was a…
NEWS
Salman Khan’s legal team shares a statement about his defamation case against Kamaal…
NEWS
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty, currently recuperating
FILM
Kartik Aaryan no more a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s production venture Freddie?
FILM
Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel’s next film announced, first look to be out…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Huma Qureshi on her web series Maharani, reacts to the…
Tusshar Kapoor on completing 20 years in the industry, working…
Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
‘I want to be progressive’
My playlist – Gaurika
New beginnings