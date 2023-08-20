Website Logo
Swami Brahmaviharidas updates Modi on BAPS’ activities

A 3D printed model of Abu Dhabi mandir presented to the Indian prime minister

Swami Brahmaviharidas with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (Image credit: baps.org)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SWAMI Brahmaviharidas of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha briefed Indian prime minister Narednra Modi about major activities organised by the spiritual organisation across the world.

During their 30-minute meeting in New Delhi, he updated Modi on the ongoing ‘Festival of Inspirations’ at the Sanstha’s Akshardham temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey.

He also shared with the prime minister details of the ‘Festival of Harmony’ planned for the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14 next year.

During the 30-minute meeting in New Delhi, Swami Brahmaviharidas conveyed to Modi blessings from Sanstha leader His Holiness Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj, the organisation said in a statement.

A 3D printed model of the Abu Dhabi temple was presented to the prime minister who appreciated the spiritual organisation’s work, it said.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

