Sushmita Sen goes out of her way to send oxygen cylinders to a Delhi hospital

By: Mohnish Singh

Apart from impressing audiences with her impeccable acting chops, Bollywood star Sushmita Sen is also known for investing her time in several humanitarian causes. She has won everybody’s heart one more time with her latest act of kindness and generosity.

The actress, who garnered rave reviews for her searing performance in Disney+ Hotstar’s Aarya (2020), had retweeted a post about the CEO of Delhi’s Shanti Mukand Hospital breaking down as his hospital ran out of oxygen stocks which had put the lives of several patients at risk. As India grapples with coronavirus storm, there is a huge scarcity of medical oxygen across the country.

After seeing the video, Sen managed to organise a few oxygen cylinders for the hospital but was facing problems in transporting them to her Delhi. She had asked for help on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

“This is deeply heartbreaking. The oxygen crisis is everywhere. I have managed to organise a few oxygen cylinders for this hospital but have no way to transport them to Delhi from Mumbai. Please help me find a way,” Sen tweeted.

While many users appreciated her efforts, one user took potshots at her, saying, “If oxygen crisis is everywhere, why are you sending it to Delhi instead of giving it to some similar hospital in Mumbai?”

To which, Sen replied, “Because Mumbai still has oxygen cylinders available, that’s how I found it. Delhi needs it, especially these smaller hospitals, so help if you can.”

On Friday evening, Sen shared an update on the situation, writing, “A super happy update! Thanks to the help from our Twitter friend @shweta_jerry the oxygen cylinders are finally en route to Delhi Hospital from Mumbai! Shweta and her colleague went out of their way to make this possible overnight! Deeply grateful.”

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will next be seen in Aarya 2, the second season of her much-loved streaming show Aarya. It is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.