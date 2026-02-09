Superdrug to open 30 new stores across UK retail parks, claims 600 jobs creation

30 new stores planned across the UK.

Around 600 jobs expected to be created.

Expansion comes amid referral to the CMA over loyalty pricing.

Superdrug is pressing ahead with plans to open 30 new stores this year, saying it continues to see strong demand for in-person shopping.

The Croydon-based health and beauty retailer, founded in 1964, already operates more than 780 stores across the UK and Ireland. The latest expansion is expected to create around 600 jobs.

New locations are set to include retail parks in Dundee, Kilmarnock, East Kilbride, Strathkelvin and Linwood in Scotland. In England, openings are planned for White Rose in Leeds, Crawley, Waterlooville Retail Park, Newport Retail Park on the Isle of Wight, while Cwmbran Retail Park in Wales is also on the list.

The chain said it will continue focusing on larger “destination” stores and retail park sites. It also plans to refurbish 60 existing branches during the year as part of what it described as significant investment in its estate.

Betting on bricks and mortar

Clare Jennings, Superdrug’s property director, reportedly said the expansion programme reflects confidence in physical retail. She described the move as a “clear vote of confidence” in bricks and mortar shopping, as quoted in a news report.

Jennings added that customers are looking for more than convenience, saying they want trusted products and services delivered in welcoming spaces within their communities, according to reports. She suggested the larger store formats would bring together beauty, healthcare and treatments under one roof.

Superdrug said shoppers at its Beauty Studios will be able to access services such as ear piercing, manicures and eyebrow threading, alongside new beauty products.

The announcement comes at a time when many high street chains are scaling back space or shifting online, making Superdrug’s expansion notable in the current retail climate.

Expansion under scrutiny

However, the growth plans land as Superdrug faces criticism over its pricing practices.

Consumer group Which? has accused both Superdrug and rival Boots of misleading customers with so-called loyalty deals. Following a six-month investigation in 2025, Which? said it found hundreds of examples where loyalty pricing appeared to suggest bigger savings than were actually offered.

The organisation said it has referred both retailers to the Competition and Markets Authority, alleging that the companies may have breached guidance on loyalty promotions.

Superdrug has not publicly detailed its response to the referral in the latest announcement, instead focusing on store openings and investment plans.

The contrast is striking: on one hand, a retailer expanding its physical presence and hiring hundreds of staff; on the other, questions over whether customers are getting the savings they expect.

For now, the company appears determined to grow its store network, betting that demand for beauty and healthcare on the high street remains strong.