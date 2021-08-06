Website Logo
Sunny Leone wraps up her Tamil film Shero

Sunny Leone (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sunny Leone, who has been missing from the scene for quite some time now, has wrapped up her next film Shero. The multilingual film has been directed by Sreejith Vijayan, who told the media that Leone was so much in love with her character that she did not only perform stunts on her own but also learned dialogues in Tamil.

The actress took to social media to announce the completion of the shoot with a clapboard, posing with her director Vijayan. “It is a wrap for Shero. I had an amazing time shooting with this great team. Can’t wait for the release.”

Shero, a psychological thriller, revolves around Sarah Mike, a US-born woman who traces back its roots to India. One chance holiday and everything around her changes, taking her on an unbelievable journey to quench her quest for truth. The film has been majorly shot in Munnar and other parts of Kerala.

Talking about the film, Leone said, “Shero is an important story for me. I resonated with Sarah from the minute I read the script. She is power-packed as a person and in order to do justice to her, I knew I had to bring on my A-game. I prepped extensively for it, from learning the language to getting action. The physical transformation was a key part of the film but for me emotionally syncing into her psyche was as important. I hope the film connects with people, the same way it did with me.”

Aside from Shero, Sunny Leone will also be seen in director Ramesh Thete’s The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon. Arjun Rampal and Digangana Suryavanshi also play important characters in the period war drama. The actress is set to make her debut in Malayalam cinema with the upcoming film Rangeela.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

