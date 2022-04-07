Website Logo
  • Thursday, April 07, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

HEADLINE STORY

Sunak under scrutiny over wife’s tax dealings

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (Photo by Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP)

By: Sarwar Alam

UK chancellor Rishi Sunak, once a leading contender to become prime minister, faced new criticism on Thursday after it emerged his Indian wife holds non-domiciled status, shielding her from UK taxes.

Akshata Murthy, daughter of Indian billionaire NR Narayana Murthy, confirmed she “is treated as non-domiciled for UK tax purposes” following a report by The Independent newspaper.

That means the multi-million-pound returns from her stake in family business Infosys over the past year were liable to be taxed outside Britain.

Sunak was already at a low ebb, his popularity plummeting as UK citizens tackle a cost-of-living crisis caused by surging inflation after the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A recent YouGov poll showed his rating falling by 24 percentage points over the past two weeks, following a budget statement that was criticised for ignoring the plight of struggling Britons.

He also faced questions over his wife’s stake in Infosys after it emerged the IT giant was still doing business in Russia, despite the UK government’s sanctions on president Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Rishi Sunak and wife donate more than £100,000 to Winchester College
Chancellor of the UK’s Exchequer Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

The non-domicile tax status has been increasingly scrutinised in recent years as wealthy foreigners flocked to Britain.

Under British law, those with non-domiciled status are not liable to pay taxes on income earned abroad.

A person’s domicile is usually the country which their father considered his permanent home when the person was born, although this can change if the person plans to permanently live in Britain.

– Scrutiny ‘unfair’ –

Murthy is legally entitled to claim the status, but it raises a political issue as she is ultimately declaring that the UK — the country in which her husband holds the second-most important political office — is not her permanent home.

She will be treated as UK-domiciled for tax purposes, and liable to be levied on foreign income, once she has lived in the UK for 15 years, in six years.

Sunak met Murthy while they were studying at Stanford University in California and they got married in India in 2009.

They moved to the UK four years later, shortly before Sunak became an MP.

A spokesperson for Murthy issued a statement saying she was “a citizen of India, the country of her birth and parents’ home”.

“She has always and will continue to pay UK taxes on all her UK income.”

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the scrutiny of her finances was “completely unfair”.

But Labour shadow minister Ed Miliband told BBC television that Sunak needs to answer why “at a time when people are facing incredibly strained finances… we’ve got his immediate family sheltering a large part of their income from UK taxes”.

Fashion designer Murthy is reported to hold a 0.91 per cent stake in Infosys, which was founded by her father in 1981.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Sabina Nessa’s parents describe her killer as an ‘animal’ after he refuses to face them
News
Pakistan court orders Imran Khan to face no-confidence vote
News
Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan explains his “distress” over sexual assault allegations
News
Tributes paid to British family members killed in Australia landslide
INDIA
Bucha killings: India’s Jaishankar backs ‘independent’ probe
News
Chancellor Sunak’s wife is non-domiciled for tax purposes
HEADLINE STORY
Dbay Advisors outbids founders for CareTech buyout
News
No-trust motion: Verdict on Imran Khan’s actions likely tomorrow
News
British lawyer, son killed in Australia landslide
HEADLINE STORY
Kamlesh Patel: Yorkshire aspires to be a “beacon of hope” for diversity
News
Pakistan president wants election date set as political crisis continues
News
Rishi Sunak and wife donate more than £100,000 to Winchester College
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Ed Sheeran wins ‘Shape of You’ copyright battle against Sami…
Pakistani film Parde Mein Rehne Do releases in UK on…
Rashmika Mandanna delighted to pair with Vijay
Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper’s skull 60 years on
Elgar defends South Africans against ‘sledging’ allegations
Sunak under scrutiny over wife’s tax dealings