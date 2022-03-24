Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 24, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

News

Rishi Sunak denies family benefitting from Putin’s regime in an interview

Chancellor of the UK’s Exchequer Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BRITAIN’S chancellor of exchequer Rishi Sunak denied his family is benefiting from Russia when his government has imposed sanctions on Moscow.

Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy is the daughter of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy. She is believed to have a stake in the IT services company which has operations in Russia.

“I don’t think so,” he said when Sky News on Thursday (24) asked him if his family could be “potentially benefiting” from the regime which has invaded Ukraine. He also said he has nothing to do with Infosys.

Referring to the UK’s call for supporting Ukraine, interviewer Jayne Secker asked him if he was “giving advice to others you’re not following in your own home.”

Also Read | Rishi Sunak unveils a mini-budget aimed at ‘cost-of-living’ crisis

Sunak replied, “I’m an elected politician and I’m here to talk to you about what I’m responsible for. My wife is not.”

Secker said, “she is not… but as a country, we’re asking taxpayers to fund the UK’s support for Ukraine. We’re asking people in the UK to give up their homes to Ukrainian refugees, whereas it appears your family, potentially, could be benefitting from Putin’s regime.”

Sunak, who had delivered the Spring Statement a day earlier, responded, “No, I don’t think that’s the case. And as I’ve said, the operation of all companies is up to them”.

We have put in place significant sanctions and all the companies that we are responsible for are following those – as they rightly should – sending a very strong message to Putin’s aggression,” he said.

Asked if Infosys was sending such a message, the chancellor said: “I have absolutely no idea because I have nothing to do with that company.”

Since 2009, Sunak has been married to Murthy, who runs the fashion label Akshata Designs.

Infosys is one of India’s leading multinational companies having a worldwide presence including in the UK and Russia.

India has not explicitly condemned Russia’s action in Ukraine. Indian companies, unlike many Western firms, have not talked about suspending or discontinuing their operations in Russia following the outbreak of the war.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
New exhibition at Migration Museum starts on April 9
News
Zahawi sets out plans to upgrade school WiFi connections by 2025
News
Growing Rift over Ukraine: UK cancels high-powered delegation to India
News
Human error likely reason for India’s accidental missile firing: Probe
US
New book reveals friction between Biden, Harris
PAKISTAN
Imran Khan says he will not resign, but allies may ditch him
News
India’s Russian arms explain its ‘shaky’ Ukraine stance
INDIA
Kashmir remarks: India rebukes China’s foreign minister
UK
Lord Dholakia questions government’s levelling-up agenda
UK
British Indian City broker loses race discrimination case
INDIA
Chinese foreign minister to make first visit to India since 2020 clash
News
Boeing 737 planes of Indian carriers on ‘enhanced surveillance’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Salman Khan wraps filming his cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather
Netflix to premiere Sakshi Tanwar’s Mai on April 15
Bestway announces strong trading results
New exhibition at Migration Museum starts on April 9
Zahawi sets out plans to upgrade school WiFi connections by…
Rishi Sunak denies family benefitting from Putin’s regime in an…