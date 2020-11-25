Stylish and unique gifts for Christmas

FROM BEAUTY PRODUCTS TO ACCESSORIES AND CARDS, IT IS NOT DIFFICULT TO FIND SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR A LOVED ONE







by RAAKHI TANVI

DIWALI may have just passed, but the festive season is around the corner and that means more gifts are just waiting to be bought for loved ones.

With Covid-19 restrictions, lots of businesses have been affected and many people are having to work within smaller budgets for gifting.







This is a perfect opportunity to support smaller and independent brands/businesses, which offer a range of great and affordable products you can buy for loved ones or treat yourself to. These products include makeup, hair, skin, accessories and anything in-between.

Eastern Eye’s resident beauty editor Raakhi Tanvi shares some favourite items to look great that would double up as perfect gift ideas.







Spirabobble: These hair bobbles are a perfect filler gift, which are beyond practical and will certainly get used during the wind-swept colder months ahead.

www.spirabobble.co.uk – from £4.99







Beki Beauty – Reusable Makeup Remover Pads: The fluffiest pads you will ever use and sustainable too. Suitable for any skin type, the double-sided reusable pads can be used with water alone or with a good cleanser/makeup remover.

www.bekibeauti.co.uk – from £9

Beki Beauty – Reusable Bamboo Cotton knitting pads: This is the perfect, sustainable cotton round alternative when it comes to makeup removal. The eco-friendly pack of eight can be reused up to 800 times and is suitable for all skin types.

www.bekibeauti.co.uk – £8

Thoughts…Protecting Hand Cream: This, It’s The Thought UK, product is handbag friendly and super nourishing without the grease. It is especially useful at this time of Covid-19 when we are all having to constantly wash our hands and sanitise them, which can leave them feeling dry.

www.etsy. com/itsthethoughtuk – £5.99

Collection by Mia – Amethyst Rose Quartz Jade Face and Eye Massage: This double-ended roller is a great tool for de-puffing and cooling your eyes in the morning. They can also help to improve skin elasticity, reduce tension, relieve stress and increase circulation.

www.collectionbymia.com – £13.99

Beauty By Ané – Flawless Finish Vegan Makeup Brush Set: The 13 piece, high-quality makeup brush is designed for powder, liquid and cream products. They are also cruelty free and you can create so many fun looks. I recommend these for beginners and pros.

www.beautybyane.com – £49.95

Peep Club – The Ultimate “Screen Saviour” Kit: The perfect tool for dry, puffy tired eyes is a great introduction to facial tools and comes with a gorgeous balm. It can not only soothe tired eyes, but also boost collagen production.

www.peepclub.co.uk – £75

Bini Chohan – Gold Elephant Necklace: This beautiful hand-crafted piece is the perfect everyday necklace with great quality, is reasonably priced and will put a smile on your face.

www.binichohan.com – £21

Upcycled Silk – Recycled silk scrunchie: These are beautiful quality scrunchies made from sustainable silk reclaimed from vintage clothing. These are so on trend and will protect the hair from the damage of traditional scrunchies.

upcycledsilk.bigcartel.com – from £9

Roots & Rituals – Hair oil and mask set: This well-formulated, super-effective product is beautifully presented and works wonders on the hair, leaving it soft and hydrated.

www.rootsandrituals.co.uk – £31.98

Shan and Co Skincare – ‘Softer Lips Duo’: The perfect smoothing duo for the cold winter months, which will leave lips feeling soft and hydrated.

www.shanandcoskincare.co.uk – £10

Collection by Mia –Evil Eye Necklace (Rose gold plated or Real Silver) – This necklace is elegant and perfect to jazz up any outfit, and the chain is the perfect length that will allow you to layer with your other favourite necklaces.

www.collectionbymia.com – £29.99

September Rose Cosmetics – SLUSH Palette: This vibrant and versatile eyeshadow palette is perfectly pigmented and ideal for darker skin tones. You can get creative during lockdown with the 25 velvety smooth rainbow colour-inspired palette.

shopseptemberrose.com – £24.99

Harrowgate Candle Company – Orange and Cinnamon Reed Diffuser: This is the most wonderful seasonal scent to brighten up any home during the festive season. The stylish way to fragrance any room will leave your mind feeling calm and relaxed.

www.theharrogatecandlecompany. com – £28

Saffi Jewellery – Initial Studs: Saffi is a recently launched brand with some really elegant timeless pieces in the collection. My favourite are these initial studs.

www.saffijewellery.com – from £12

Habitation Candles – Cotton Fresh Candle: A very newly launched hand poured soy brand that are purposefully petite. They have the most perfect wax candles for gifting or filler gifts. The cotton fresh scent is dreamy and so calming, a must for me.

www.habitationcandles.co.uk – £9

Eastern Print Studio – Desi Christmas Cards: These are thoughtfully funny and come in multipacks too. Not only do they do cards for all the festivals but they also stock the most beautiful wishstrings for any occasion.

easterprintstudio.co.uk – from £3

