Study highlights lack of diversity among solicitors

ETHNIC minority solicitors are underrepresented in larger firms and earn approximately £20,000 less annual salary than their white counterparts, a recent report has found.







New analysis by the Law Society last Wednesday (9) revealed only one in 10 solicitors are from an ethnic minority background in the largest firms. The average salary for white solicitors is £36.13 per hour compared to £27.01 per hour for ethnic minority solicitors.

The Race for inclusion: The experiences of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic solicitors review also reported almost a quarter of ethnic minority respondents reported severe or extreme stress, compared to 18 per cent of their white counterparts. Adverse discrimination was reported by 13 per cent of ethnic minority solicitors and 16 per cent reported bullying.

During the virtual launch of the report last week, shadow justice secretary David Lammy reflected on the level of diversity in the sector and urged action to tackle the problem. “Diversity is a good thing in itself as it leads to better outcomes which lead to better decision making and increases trust,” the Labour MP said. “If you believe in the scales of justice, you are going to need a system that reflects the society that we’re in.”







In 2017, Lammy published his own report on the justice system which showed higher odds of imprisonment for defendants from ethnic backgrounds compared to white defendants. The Lammy Review concluded there was “overt racial prejudice” in the criminal justice system. “(In my review), I found that trust is lower in minority ethnic communities, particularly from their experiences with stop and search,”

Lammy said, referring to statistics showing that black people in the UK are nine times more likely than white people to be stopped and searched by the police. “Their experience in the criminal justice system means that they are just not trusting on it. Clearly, greater diversity is important (in the system).”

On the research findings, Law Society president David Greene said the recent Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests earlier this year had increased the focus on issues of racial inequality in the legal profession. “(The BLM protests) has provided a much-needed opportunity for reflection,” Greene said. “The law can offer an incredibly fulfilling, varied career and diversity in the profession has continued to grow, but, like every sector, we need to have some frank conversations.

“The legal sector stands for access to justice, equality for all and the rule of law. We must ensure that our profession is at the forefront of the fight against racism and reflects the diversity of the society it represents.”







Additional research showed 17.5 per cent of the profession were from ethnic minority backgrounds. Only 10 per cent identified as Asian solicitors while only 3 per cent of the profession identified as black.

The online event also featured discussions with Inez Brown, partner at Harrison Clark Rickerbys; Dr Manjaru Prashar, senior managing D&I consultant at Delta Alpha Psi; and Hekim Hannan, solicitor at Browne Jacobson.











