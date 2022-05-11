Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Struggling Kohli mutes TV to silence critics

Virat Kohli (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Out-of-form Virat Kohli says that he has a sure-fire way of drowning out his growing number of critics — he just mutes the television.

The 33-year-old former India skipper has endured an extended batting slump for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League and fell for his third golden duck of the season on Sunday.

Commentators have said that the usually prolific batsman looks “overcooked” and needs a break, but in a mostly light-hearted video on Bangalore’s website Kohli said that he has learnt to drown out those who criticise him.

“They can’t be in my shoes, they can’t feel what I feel, they can’t live my life, they can’t live those moments,” Kohli said of analysts attempting to write him off.

“How do you cut out the noise? You either mute the TV or don’t listen to or pay attention to what people are saying. I do both of these things.”

After his latest golden duck, when he flicked the opening delivery of the match to Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson, Kohli walked off with a wry smile.

The host of the video joked that Kohli has two ducks, a reference to how the batsman got out twice in a row to first balls earlier this season.

“It hasn’t happened to me ever in my career, I think. I have seen everything now. It’s been so long, I have seen everything in this game,” Kohli said with a grin.

Kohli has now failed to score a century in more than 100 matches in all formats.

He has managed just 216 runs from 12 games in the IPL this season, scoring one half-century.

Still hoping to win a maiden IPL trophy with Bangalore, the team he captained between 2013 and 2021, Kohli spoke fondly about South African great and former IPL teammate AB de Villiers.

“Miss him a lot. I speak to him regularly, quite regularly,” said Kohli.

“He keeps messaging me… we stay in touch, he is very keenly obviously watching RCB and hopefully here next year in some capacity.”

South Africa’s Faf du Plessis took over as Bangalore captain this season and they are currently fourth in the 10-team Twenty20 tournament and in the running for a playoff spot.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Sri Lanka’s economy on brink of collapse as troops quell unrest
News
Fascist group founder Alex Davies aims for ‘white Britain’
INDIA
Supreme Court suspends India’s British-era sedition law
News
Senator lifts “hold” on confirmation of Eric Garcetti as Indian ambassador
News
Endured spurt in online abuse during Trump presidency: Sadiq Khan
News
Cognitive impairment from severe Covid equal to ‘losing 10 IQ points’
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Don’t Pit Asian against Asian
News
Queen misses parliament opening for the first time in nearly 60 years
News
Sri Lanka orders ‘offensive’ to prevent ‘anarchy’
HEADLINE STORY
Gujarat becomes first team to qualify for IPL play-offs
News
Queen to miss UK parliament opening
News
Nandy declines to rule out another attempt at Labour’s top post
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Sri Lanka cricket stars slam government after deadly unrest
Struggling Kohli mutes TV to silence critics
Sri Lanka’s economy on brink of collapse as troops quell…
Mitchell Marsh keeps Delhi’s IPL play-off hopes alive
Kareena Kapoor Khan starts filming for Sujoy Ghosh’s next
Paul Chowdhry’s father Darshan Singh Chowdhry passes away