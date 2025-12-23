Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special turns mischievous as Babatunde Aleshe reveals elf character

Highlights:

Comedian Babatunde Aleshe to perform Elf On The Shelf inspired Charleston with Nancy Xu.

Six celebrities compete for Christmas champion in pre-recorded special airing 25 December.

Other contestants include Brian McFadden, Melanie Blatt, Jodie Ounsley, Scarlett Moffatt, Nicholas Bailey.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly hosting their final Strictly special.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke to score performances; audience vote decides winner.

Comedian Babatunde Aleshe is bringing a festive twist to the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special with a Charleston inspired by Elf On The Shelf. The 39-year-old will perform alongside professional dancer Nancy Xu in a pre-recorded show airing on BBC One and iPlayer at 5.30pm on Christmas Day.

Babatunde Aleshe turns Elf On The Shelf into mischief storyline on Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special Getty Images/Instagram/Strictly Come Dancing





Why Babatunde Aleshe chose Elf On The Shelf

Aleshe described his performance as a mischievous elf trying to lure Xu into some playful chaos. “I’m a naughty elf that’s trying my hardest to convince Nancy to join in with the mischief and be naughty with me,” he said. The duo will dance to Bing Crosby’s Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, with Xu noting the elf character suits Aleshe “perfectly”.

Who else is dancing this Christmas

Former Westlife singer Brian McFadden will perform a jive to Kelly Clarkson’s Run Run Rudolph with Michelle Tsiakkas. Despite decades of stage experience, McFadden admitted dancing professionally is a different challenge. All Saints singer Melanie Blatt will perform an American smooth to Santa Baby with Kai Widdrington, highlighting the technical differences from her pop choreography days.

Gladiator Jodie Ounsley is dancing a street commercial to Red Christmas by Kylie Cantrall with Neil Jones. Ounsley revealed she nearly turned down the show, admitting, “I am hard on myself, and I almost didn’t do Strictly at all.” Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt will perform a cha cha to Cher’s DJ Play A Christmas Song, promising “a lot of spins, a lot of silver”.

EastEnders actor Nicholas Bailey, 54, rounds out the line-up with a Viennese waltz to Andy Williams’ It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year alongside Luba Mushtuk. Bailey described the dance as “disciplined in its form, but also it has moments of spice, a bit of activity.”





What’s next for Strictly hosts

This year’s special marks the final appearance of Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly as hosts. Both have been central to the show for years, overseeing the ballroom festivities one last time.





How the Christmas special will be decided

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke will provide scores, but the studio audience ultimately determines the winner. The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special airs on BBC One and iPlayer from 5.30pm on 25 December.