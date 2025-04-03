Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Stolen jewellery worth £1m recovered in Hounslow, police seek owners

The recovered items include a World War One officer’s Rolex watch, a gold locket with pictures, an engraved pocket watch, gold necklaces set with gemstones, and a gold hairpin.

Police Recover £1M Stolen Jewellery in Hounslow, Owners Sought

The jewellery was largely taken from London’s South Asian community in Hounslow between 2023 and 2024. (Photo: Met Police)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 03, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

POLICE are seeking to reunite stolen jewellery worth over £1 million with its rightful owners after recovering the items during a proactive operation across London and the home counties.

The recovered collection includes identifiable pieces such as a World War One officer’s Rolex watch, a gold locket containing old pictures, an engraved gold ring, and an engraved gold pocket watch from Harlow Bros Ltd.

Other items include a gold wedding ring, gold necklaces, and a gold hairpin.

Detective Sergeant Lee Davison, who is leading the investigation, said: “The stolen jewellery was largely taken from London’s South Asian community across 2023 and 2024 in Hounslow and was recovered as part of a year-long operation.

“While it is believed to be worth over a million pounds in total, it is the sentimental value that remains priceless.

“This is why myself and the team are working tirelessly to identify the owners and are urging anyone who recognises the jewellery to contact us on 101, quoting 01/1113701/24.”

Four men have been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and are awaiting trial.

engraved pocket watchgemstonesgold hairpingold locketgold necklaceshounslowmet policerecovered itemsrolex watchsouth asian communitystolen jewellerystolen jewellery recoveredworld war one

Related News

Top court reviews car loans as banks brace for major payouts
Business

Top court reviews car loans as banks brace for major payouts

LSG vs MI
Cricket

IPL 2025: LSG vs MI - A battle for redemption and supremacy

Donald Trump
Food

Trump pressures UK to accept chlorinated chicken for tariff relief

More For You

british-muslims

The initiative aims to track incidents, raise awareness of hate crime, and provide better victim support.

iStock)

Government announces fund to combat anti-Muslim hate

THE UK government has announced a new fund to monitor anti-Muslim hate and support victims, with applications opening on 7 April.

The initiative aims to track incidents, raise awareness of hate crime, and provide better victim support.

Keep ReadingShow less
Probe launched over racist broadcast at Kent asylum centre

FILE PHOTO: Entrance of Manston short-term holding centre for migrants, near Ramsgate in southeast England. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Probe launched over racist broadcast at Kent asylum centre

AUTHORITIES have launched an investigation following reports that a racist message was broadcast over portable radios at an asylum processing centre in Kent.

The incident occurred at the Manston site, where small boat arrivals are processed by the Home Office and its contractor, Mitie, reported The Guardian.

Keep ReadingShow less
Protest against dog crackdown ahead of Modi's Sri Lanka visit

Sri Lankan animal rights activists take part in a demonstration in Colombo on April 3, 2025, to protest the round-up of stray dogs a day ahead of a visit by Narendra Modi. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

Protest against dog crackdown ahead of Modi's Sri Lanka visit

SRI LANKAN animal rights activists marched on Thursday (3) to protest the round-up of stray dogs a day ahead of a visit by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

Authorities in Colombo and the Buddhist pilgrim city of Anuradhapura have reportedly deployed dog catchers to impound hounds ahead of Modi's visit, which begins on Friday (4).

Keep ReadingShow less
modi-trump-getty

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi hold a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Explained: Impact of US tariffs on Indian exports

The United States has announced a 27 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods entering the American market.

Industry experts have said these duties will pose challenges for Indian exports, though India's position remains more favourable than some of its competitors.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asian drug dealer known as 'starkcake' jailed for 18 years

Heemal Vaid (Photo: NCA)

Asian drug dealer known as 'starkcake' jailed for 18 years

A 49-year-old Asian drug dealer who masterminded the import and sale of cocaine and heroin worth more than £4 million has been jailed for 18 years, after National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators identified him from secret phone messages.

British Indian Heemal Vaid, of Cheam, used EncroChat – an encrypted phone service for criminals – to broker deals, unaware that in 2020, an international law enforcement team would crack EncroChat’s encryption.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc