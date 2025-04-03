Stolen jewellery worth £1m recovered in Hounslow, police seek owners

POLICE are seeking to reunite stolen jewellery worth over £1 million with its rightful owners after recovering the items during a proactive operation across London and the home counties.
The recovered collection includes identifiable pieces such as a World War One officer’s Rolex watch, a gold locket containing old pictures, an engraved gold ring, and an engraved gold pocket watch from Harlow Bros Ltd.
Other items include a gold wedding ring, gold necklaces, and a gold hairpin.
Detective Sergeant Lee Davison, who is leading the investigation, said: “The stolen jewellery was largely taken from London’s South Asian community across 2023 and 2024 in Hounslow and was recovered as part of a year-long operation.
“While it is believed to be worth over a million pounds in total, it is the sentimental value that remains priceless.
“This is why myself and the team are working tirelessly to identify the owners and are urging anyone who recognises the jewellery to contact us on 101, quoting 01/1113701/24.”
Four men have been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and are awaiting trial.