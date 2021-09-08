Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 441,411
Total Cases 33,096,718
Today's Fatalities 369
Today's Cases 37,875
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 441,411
Total Cases 33,096,718
Today's Fatalities 369
Today's Cases 37,875

CRICKET

Stokes set to miss T20 World Cup, says England coach

File photo of Ben Stokes during a nets session. (Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

ENGLAND coach Chris Silverwood said he will make a late decision on allrounder Ben Stokes’ involvement in the Twenty20 World Cup, which begins next month.

Stokes, 30, withdrew from England’s Test squad for the series against India after saying he would take an “indefinite break” from cricket to prioritise his mental wellbeing.

Having struggled with a finger injury, Stokes missed England’s home Test series against New Zealand in June but briefly returned to competitive action ahead of schedule later that month to captain a second-string one-day side.

Silverwood said he did not want to rush Stokes back into action before he was ready.

“I haven’t spoken to him just yet because I want to give him as much space as possible,” Silverwood said.

“But I will not be putting pressure on him or rushing him, and whatever support he needs he will get. First and foremost, my only concern is for him and making sure he is okay.”

The T20 World Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from Oct. 17 to Nov. 14.

England will be without fast bowler Jofra Archer, who is out until next year with an elbow injury. They will name their 15-man squad for the tournament on Thursday (9).

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Afghan cricket board waits to hear from Taliban on fate of women’s game
CRICKET
Kohli hails Indian bowlers, Root wants England to be ‘ruthless’
CRICKET
‘Lord’ Thakur proves his worth in India’s Oval triumph
Sports
Pakistan head coach Misbah and bowling coach Waqar step down
HEADLINE STORY
Ganguly: India cricket ahead of the rest
HEADLINE STORY
India go 2-1 up after Bumrah, Umesh bowling show
HEADLINE STORY
Six young cricketers get scholarships under ECB’s South Asian Plan
CRICKET
India coach Shastri tests Covid-19 positive, support staff isolate
Sports
Defiant Sharma sees India into slender lead over England
Sports
Pitch invader arrested on suspicion of assault after Bairstow collision
HEADLINE STORY
‘A cultural thing’: Cricket defines British-Indian identity
Sports
Pope and Woakes edge England ahead of India in fourth Test
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
Mohit Raina on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, his experience of working…
Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
War hero to Paralympic gold, Sri Lanka’s Priyantha scripts history
Shiddat: Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Diana Penty and Mohit Raina’s…
Stokes set to miss T20 World Cup, says England coach
Afghan cricket board waits to hear from Taliban on fate…
India picks its commerce minister Piyush Goyal as G20 Sherpa
Pakistan Taliban warns against calling them ‘terrorists and extremists’