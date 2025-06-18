Skip to content
Geoffrey Boycott says India will miss Kohli more than Rohit

The two teams begin their new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with this series, which will be played over six weeks.

Kohli Rohit Test

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have recently announced their retirements from Test cricket. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
Jun 18, 2025
INDIA will miss Virat Kohli more than Rohit Sharma in the upcoming Test series against England, according to former England captain Geoffrey Boycott. Kohli and Rohit’s recent retirement from the format will affect India’s chances in the five-match series starting Friday, he said.

“The retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hurts the chances of India beating England. Kohli is the biggest loss as he has been their best batsman and talisman in all three formats,” Boycott wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph.

“With so much international cricket played by India, and so little rest, it takes its toll and the mind becomes fatigued.”

'Kohli won’t be easy to replace'

Boycott called Kohli’s exit a bigger loss, saying mental freshness is key in Test cricket.

“It does not matter how much talent or experience you have, if you are not mentally fresh and up for the challenge then it becomes draining.

“Rohit was a superb batsman. At his best, a beautiful stroke player, but he won't be missed as much as Kohli because his Test record was good rather than exceptional. In the last couple of years his batting was a little inconsistent, which was not surprising in his late 30s.

“Rohit was never a natural athlete like Kohli and he knows that opening the innings in England can be pretty tough because the new ball moves around more. You really have to be up for the challenge to have any chance of success.

“I just think that over time the wear and tear of opening the innings and being captain in all three formats wore him down,” Boycott wrote.

'England need to control Bazball'

Kohli and Rohit announced their retirement from Test cricket last month. Shubman Gill has since been appointed captain in Rohit’s place. India last won a Test series in England in 2007. England are coming into the series after winning a one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge.

Boycott advised the Ben Stokes-led side to moderate their attacking ‘Bazball’ approach.

“England should beat India if they temper Bazball and use some common sense. At times their cricket has been thrilling and super enjoyable but also reckless batting has lost them Test matches.

“Their only thought should be winning because it is no use telling us how good you are when the last three World Test Championship finals have been played in our country but England have not qualified for any of them. They should be embarrassed. Their aim should be to make the next WTC final.

“The new cycle starts now and somebody needs to get through to the England players that being a winner is better than being known as an entertainer. If you can win and entertain, that is a bonus. At the moment England are like a one-trick-pony.”

'Don’t get complacent'

Boycott also warned England against taking India lightly, even in the absence of their senior players.

“It’s Bazball or Bazball and that is the way we play; take it or leave it. They don’t want to change or learn from their losses. It doesn’t seem to make any difference that so many top class ex-England Test players keep telling them to moderate their batting.

“So please, get your act together, bring your best game and apply some cricket nous,” Boycott wrote.

(With inputs from agencies)

