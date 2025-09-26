Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Starmer calls Trump's sharia law claim 'nonsense'

UK prime minister reporters in London there were "a few things" on which he and Trump disagreed

Starmer & Trump

US president Donald Trump and UK prime minister Keir Starmer.

Leon Neal/Getty Images
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 26, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer on Thursday (25) dismissed US President Donald Trump's claim that London's mayor plans to impose Islamic law on the British capital as "nonsense".

Trump made his comments in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday (23) in which he took aim at Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim to become Mayor of London.

"I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it's been changed, it's been so changed," Trump said.

"Now they want to go to sharia law. But you are in a different country, you can't do that," he added, referring to the Islamic law code based on the teachings of the Koran.

Starmer told reporters in London there were "a few things" on which he and Trump disagreed, despite a successful and amicable state visit by the president earlier this month.

"This is one of them. The idea of the introduction of sharia law is nonsense, and Sadiq Khan is a very good man and actually driving down serious crime," he said.

"We had a good state visit last week, but on this I disagree with him... the sharia law comments were ridiculous," he added.

Khan, from Starmer's centre-left Labour Party, has had a long-running feud with Trump.

In office since 2016, he criticised Trump that year over the then-presidential hopeful's proposed travel ban for people from some Muslim-majority countries.

Before Trump's first state visit to London in 2019, Khan also likened him to "European dictators of the 1930s and 40s".

Following Trump's latest broadside, Khan branded the president "racist, sexist, misogynistic and Islamophobic".

(AFP)

trump-starnersharia law

Related News

Tony Matharu wins top honour at Eastern Eye Property Awards
News

Tony Matharu wins top honour at Eastern Eye Property Awards

London event marks growing UK–India partnership
News

London event marks growing UK–India partnership

migrants
News

First migrants arrive in UK under ‘one-in one-out’ deal with France

Five killed in Ladakh as protests for greater autonomy turn violent
News

Five killed in Ladakh as protests for greater autonomy turn violent

More For You

Bradford schools

The Bantam of the Opera choir at King's Cross London

BBC Screengrab

Bradford schools aim for world records with BBC Children in Need event

Highlights:

  • Thousands of pupils will attempt the ‘Largest Air-Drumming Session’ and ‘Largest Body Percussion Lesson’.
  • The event on 11 November is a centrepiece of Bradford's UK City of Culture 2025 celebrations.
  • It partners Bradford Music & Arts Service with the BBC Radio Leeds choir, Bantam of the Opera.
  • The record attempt doubles as a fundraiser for the BBC Children in Need appeal.

Schools across Bradford are preparing for a monumental session with a purpose. On 11 November, thousands of children will converge at the Bradford Live venue to attempt two official Guinness World Records. The event, aiming for the largest air-drumming session and largest body percussion lesson, is a flagship project for the city's cultural programme. This ambitious endeavour also serves as a major fundraiser for BBC Children in Need, highlighting the Bradford City of Culture year's focus on youth and music.

The two records chosen are all about inclusive participation. The ‘Largest Air-Drumming Session’ requires participants to mimic drumming motions in unison for a sustained period. The ‘Largest Body Percussion Lesson’ involves a structured class where students use clapping, stomping, and thigh-slapping to create rhythm. Guinness World Records has strict guidelines, meaning every participant must be registered and the attempts closely monitored. It’s not just about making noise, but about precision and scale.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kiran Desai

Kiran Desai

Kiran Desai returns to Booker Prize shortlist with new novel

BOOKER PRIZE-winning author Kiran Desai on Tuesday (23) returned to the prestigious literary award shortlist with The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny, a novel described by judges as a “vast and immersive” tale of two young Indians in America.

The 53-year-old Delhi-born author, who won the Booker Prize in 2006 with The Inheritance of Loss, joins six writers from around the world on the 2025 shortlist.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asylum seeker

Hadush Kebatu (Photo: Essex Police)

Asylum seeker jailed for sexual assault that triggered UK protests

AN ETHIOPIAN asylum seeker was jailed for a year on Tuesday (23) for sexually assaulting a teenage girl and a woman, in a case that ignited weeks of UK protests.

District Judge Christopher Williams told Hadush Kebatu that "it's evident to me that your shame and remorse isn't because of the offences you've committed but because of the impact they've had," as he passed sentence.

Keep ReadingShow less
flight

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737-31S Kam Air passenger plane with people evacuated from Afghanistan on board, lands at Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev, on August 23, 2021. (Photo by SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghan boy, 13, survives dangerous flight to Delhi hidden in landing gear

A 13-year-old Afghan boy made a dangerous journey from Kabul to Delhi by hiding in the landing gear compartment of a Kam Air passenger aircraft, officials confirmed.

The boy, from Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, sneaked into Kabul airport on Sunday (21) and stowed away in the rear central wheel well of flight RQ-4401. The plane, a Kam Airlines service, landed in Delhi after a journey of about two hours.

Keep ReadingShow less
Migrant Leaders celebrates young achievers at London gala

Award winners at the Migrant Leaders gala dinner in London

Migrant Leaders celebrates young achievers at London gala

BUSINESS leaders and mentors attended the first gala dinner of Migrant Leaders, a UK-based migrant charity, earlier this month.

Founded in 2017, it provides free mentoring, work experience, skills workshops and networking opportunities for young people from disadvantaged and diverse backgrounds.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us