Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Starmer, Trump hail renewal of 'special relationship'

Trump said Russian president Vladimir Putin had "let him down"

Starmer, Trump hail renewal of 'special relationship'

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and Lady Victoria Starmer (right) with US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch members of the Red Devils Army parachute display team at Chequers, near Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, on day two of the president's second state visit to the UK. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 18, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and British prime minister Keir Starmer hailed the renewal of their nations' "special relationship" on Thursday (18), drawing the US leader's unprecedented second state visit to a close with a show of unity after avoiding possible pitfalls.

At a warm press conference when the two leaders glossed over differences on Gaza and wind power to present a united front, Trump said Russian president Vladimir Putin had "let him down" and he was disappointed other countries were still buying Russian oil because only a low oil price would punish Moscow.

After two days of his state visit to Britain, which the US leader described as an "exquisite honour", Trump was in a relaxed mode at the final press conference while Starmer was focused on avoiding areas of disagreement.

Neither leader was tripped up by potentially embarrassing subjects, with both batting away questions over the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his ties to Trump and to Starmer's former ambassador to the US.

"We've renewed the special relationship for a new era," Starmer told reporters.

"This partnership today is a signal of our determination to win this race together and to ensure it brings real benefits in jobs, in growth, in lower bills, to put more hard-earned cash in people's pockets at the end of each month."

Trump also paid homage to the close ties enjoyed by the two countries, saying Starmer was a tough negotiator in securing the first tariff deal with the US, although Britain has still not got the lower US tariffs on steel that it was seeking.

"We're forever joined, and we are forever friends and we will always be friends," Trump said.

Earlier, at the start of a business reception, some of the leading names in US and UK business were welcomed by the two leaders to unveil a record £150 billion ($205bn) package of US investment into Britain, part of a wider £250bn package officials say will benefit both sides.

Starmer said the deals would "light up the special relationship for years to come". Trump was equally effusive. "The ties between our countries are priceless.

US president Donald Trump and UK prime minister Keir Starmer announce an agreement between the two countries as they hold a press conference conference at Chequers at the conclusion of a state visit on September 18, 2025 in Aylesbury, England. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

"We've done some things that financially are great for both countries ... I think it's an unbreakable bond we have, regardless of what we're doing today. I think it's unbreakable."

Starmer has pitched Britain as a destination for US investment, aligned to its financial services, tech and energy sectors so it can draw in US capital and build out its infrastructure to grow the economy.

He was keen to champion deals including a new technology pact with companies from Microsoft to Nvidia and OpenAI pledging £31bn ($42bn) and £100bn from Blackstone.

In terms of any differences, it was on foreign affairs where the two were most out of lockstep.

Starmer, and other European leaders, have been pressing Trump to put more pressure on Putin to end his war against Ukraine; Trump, while criticising the Russian president, failed to mention any further sanctions against Moscow.

The US leader again expressed frustration that European nations were still buying Russian oil, but said Starmer was not part of their number.

Trump also repeated his position that he disagreed with countries recognising Palestine - something Starmer has said Britain will do if Israel fails to relieve suffering in Gaza and reach a ceasefire in its nearly two-year war with Hamas.

"I have a disagreement with the Prime Minister on that score, one of our few disagreements, actually," Trump said.

But the two leaders sidestepped questions on Epstein, after both were asked about Starmer's decisions to sack Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the U.S. last week after his close ties with the late financier were released. Trump's relationship with Epstein has also come under scrutiny.

"I don't know him actually," Trump said in response to a question about Mandelson. "I think the prime minister would be better speaking over that, it was a choice that he made."

Starmer repeated his position: "Some information came to light last week which wasn't available when he was appointed and I made a decision about it, and that's very clear."

He also avoided a blowup on differing UK and US interpretations of free speech, after Trump said Britain had "laid the foundations of law, liberty, free speech and individual rights" under its empire and "must continue to stand for the values ... of the English-speaking world".

When the final question was answered, a clearly relieved Starmer ushered Trump out of the Great Hall at Chequers before the president leaves to return to Washington.

(Reuters)

trump and starmeruk-us relationstrump uk visit

Related News

Shabana Mahmood
News

New report shows 'how we can actually stop the boats'

Kamal Pankhania
News

Exclusive: Asians emerge as major donors to political parties

Tributes paid to entrepreneur and philanthropist Rafiq M Habib
News

Tributes paid to entrepreneur and philanthropist Rafiq M Habib

King Charles & Modi
News

King Charles marks Modi’s 75th birthday with Kadamb tree gift

More For You

migrant crossings

The man is suspected of using online platforms to advertise illegal boat crossings

AFP via Getty Images

Asian man held in Birmingham for advertising migrant crossings online

AN ASIAN man has been arrested in Birmingham as part of an investigation into the use of social media to promote people smuggling, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Monday (15).

The 38-year-old British Pakistani man was detained during an NCA operation in the Yardley area. He is suspected of using online platforms to advertise illegal boat crossings between North Africa and Europe.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump hails 'unbreakable' US-UK bond in Windsor Castle speech

US resident Donald Trump and King Charles interact at the state banquet for the US president and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK, Wednesday September 17, 2025. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Trump hails 'unbreakable' US-UK bond in Windsor Castle speech

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Wednesday (17) hailed the special relationship between his country and Britain as he paid a gushing tribute to King Charles during his historic second state visit, calling it one of the highest honours of his life.

It was a day of unprecedented pomp for a foreign leader. Trump and his wife Melania were treated to the full array of British pageantry. Then, the president sang the praises of his nation's close ally.

Keep ReadingShow less
Police officers

Police officers stand guard between an anti fascist group and Tommy Robinson supporters during an anti-immigration rally organised by British anti-immigration activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, in London, Britain, September 13, 2025.

REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

UK defends France migrant returns deal after court blocks first removal

THE British government has defended its new migrant returns deal with France after a High Court ruling temporarily blocked the deportation of an Eritrean asylum seeker, marking an early legal setback to the scheme.

The 25-year-old man, who arrived in Britain on a small boat from France on August 12, was due to be placed on an Air France flight from Heathrow to Paris on Wednesday (17) morning. But on Tuesday (16), Judge Clive Sheldon granted an interim injunction, saying there was a “serious issue to be tried” over his claim to be a victim of trafficking.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asian surgeon sentenced to six years for sexual assault

Dr Amal Bose. (Photo: Lancashire Police)

Asian surgeon sentenced to six years for sexual assault

AN ASIAN senior heart surgeon, who abused his position to sexually assault female members of staff, has been jailed for six years.

Dr Amal Bose, from Lancaster, was convicted of 12 counts of sexual assault against five colleagues at Blackpool Victoria Hospital between 2017 and 2022. He was cleared of two other charges.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi & Trump

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.

Reuters

Trump greets Modi on 75th birthday, trade talks continue in Delhi

Highlights:

  • Both leaders reaffirm commitment to India-US partnership
  • Trade talks resume in New Delhi amid tariff tensions
  • India defends purchase of discounted Russian oil

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Tuesday called Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and greeted him ahead of his 75th birthday. The phone call sparked hopes of a reset in India-US ties, which had been under strain after Washington doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us