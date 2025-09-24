Sadiq Khan dismisses Trump’s ‘bigoted’ claims over sharia law in London

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan has rejected fresh attacks from US president Donald Trump, who told world leaders that the British capital wanted to “go to sharia law” under its “terrible mayor”.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday (23), Trump repeated long-standing criticisms of Khan while also condemning migration and environmental policies in Europe. His words drew audible groans from some in the audience.

“I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it’s been changed, it’s been so changed,” Trump said. “Now they want to go to sharia law. But you are in a different country, you can’t do that.”

The remarks sparked anger among Labour MPs and prompted a swift response from City Hall. A spokesperson for the mayor said: “We are not going to dignify his appalling and bigoted comments with a response. London is the greatest city in the world, safer than major US cities, and we’re delighted to welcome the record number of US citizens moving here.”

The spokesperson also highlighted that London’s murder rate is far below that of the US, pointing to Home Office figures showing 9.8 deaths per million people in the capital compared with 68 per million across America.

Labour figures moved quickly to defend Khan, who has been mayor since 2016. Health secretary Wes Streeting wrote online: “Sadiq Khan is not trying to impose sharia law on London. This is a mayor who marches with Pride, who stands up for difference of background and opinion, who’s focused on improving our transport, our air, our streets, our safety, our choices and chances. Proud he’s our mayor.” Ealing Central and Acton MP Rupa Huq described Trump’s claim as “blatant bare-faced lies”, while Dawn Butler, MP for Brent East, urged Labour leader Keir Starmer to “stick up for your country” and challenge the US administration directly.

Trump’s administration has been working on trade deals ahead of an August 1 deadline, when duties on most US imports are scheduled to rise again. (Photo: Getty Images) Getty Images

Rosena Allin-Khan, MP for Tooting and Khan’s parliamentary successor, went further. She called for US ambassador Warren Stephens, a close Trump ally, to be summoned by the Foreign Office. “The US ambassador should be challenged over Trump’s rampant Islamophobia,” she wrote on X. “In London, we celebrate our diversity and reject racists and bigots. London is the greatest city in the world in huge part due to Sadiq Khan’s leadership.”

The Muslim Council of Britain also criticised the US president. A spokesperson said: “We pray for Mr Trump’s health and wellbeing as his hallucinations seem to be getting worse by the day.”

Trump and Khan have clashed repeatedly for almost a decade. In 2015, the then-Republican presidential candidate proposed banning Muslims from travelling to the US, a plan Khan strongly opposed.

Since then, Trump has branded Khan a “stone-cold loser” and, more recently, “among the worst mayors in the world”. During his state visit to the UK last week, the president claimed he had asked organisers to ensure Khan was not invited to the Windsor Castle banquet hosted by the King. Sources close to the mayor dismissed this as untrue, adding that Khan neither sought nor expected an invitation.

In a recent article, Khan accused Trump of doing “perhaps the most to fan the flames of divisive, far-right politics around the world in recent years”. He said that the “special relationship” between Britain and America should mean “being a critical friend and speaking truth to power”, especially when faced with the “politics of fear and division”.

Despite Trump’s attacks, figures suggest many Americans are choosing to move to London. Analysis by the mayor’s office shows that a record number of US citizens applied for UK citizenship in the months after Trump’s election win last November. Between April and June this year, 2,194 Americans made applications – a 50 per cent increase on the same period last year.

City Hall used these figures to underline its point that the capital remains attractive to those seeking safety, opportunity and diversity.

According to analysts, the controversy has created difficulties for prime minister Keir Starmer, who has tried to maintain cordial relations with Washington in the hope of avoiding damaging trade tariffs. Some Labour MPs are pressing him to take a stronger line after what they see as unacceptable interference from a foreign leader.

Speaking after Trump’s UN speech, he said he was “indifferent” to the president’s remarks and had “more important things to worry about”. For the mayor, his answer was simple: “London is the greatest city in the world.”