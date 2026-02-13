Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Starmer loses top civil servant in deepening Epstein fallout

Cabinet secretary becomes third senior aide to quit in days as prime minister battles most serious crisis of 19-month tenure

Keir Starmer Epstein

Prime minister Keir Starmer visits a community centre, as part of his cost of living tour on February 10, 2026 in Moors Walk, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, England.

(Photo by Suzanne Plunkett - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasFeb 13, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

THE UK's top civil servant resigned on Thursday (12), the third senior aide to prime minister Keir Starmer to quit in a matter of days in fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

"Chris Wormald will stand down as the cabinet secretary and head of the civil service by mutual agreement from today," said a joint statement released by the government.

His departure comes after two top aides quit earlier this week over the row triggered by the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington despite his links to the late US convicted sex offender Epstein.

The fallout from Mandelson's appointment was sparked by emails showing that he had remained friends with Epstein long after the latter's conviction in 2008. It is the most serious crisis of Starmer's 19-month tenure.

Starmer's chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, a Labour party stalwart, left on Sunday (8) for advising Starmer to make the contentious Mandelson appointment.

Deprived of his closest adviser, Starmer was then left scrambling to shore up his premiership as another top aide, communications chief Tim Allan, quit on Monday (9) just months into the role.

Wormald's departure had been widely anticipated, and he will be replaced in the interim period by three people, including two women.

"The prime minister will appoint a new cabinet secretary shortly," the government statement said.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch hit out at the "preposterous" handling of Wormald's exit, noting it was coming just 14 months after he took on the role.

She accused Starmer of forcing him out.

Documents released on January 30 by the US Justice Department appeared to suggest that Mandelson had leaked confidential UK government information when he was a minister to financier Epstein, including during the 2008 financial crisis.

The revelation placed intense pressure on Starmer and triggered a police investigation into Mandelson, 72, for alleged misconduct in a public office.

Starmer's premiership looked precarious on Monday after losing his closest aides over the Mandelson saga, and Labour's leader in Scotland Anas Sarwar called on him to quit.

But a co-ordinated show of support from senior ministers headed off any imminent rebellion.

Starmer is deeply unpopular with the public and trails Nigel Farage's hard-right Reform UK party in polls, although the next general election is likely three years away.

He faces a difficult by-election later this month and key local polls in May.

(AFP)

keir starmerchris wormaldepstein

Related News

Teenager charged
News

Teenager charged with attempted murder in London school stabbing

Bangladesh polls
News

Hindu minority on edge as Bangladesh heads to polls

London school stabbing
News

Counter-terror police lead probe after London school stabbings

Foreign Office reviews Mandelson payout after police searches and political pressure
News

Foreign Office reviews Mandelson payout after police searches and political pressure

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us