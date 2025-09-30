Starmer to urge patience, says Labour must take on Reform UK

Highlights:

Starmer to tell Labour members to stay committed to his long-term plan

Labour faces pressure from Reform UK under Nigel Farage

Opinion polls show Labour trailing Reform despite four years to next election

Leadership questions emerge as Starmer’s ratings fall

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer will ask Labour members to stay committed to his plan for Britain when he addresses the party's annual conference in Liverpool on Tuesday.

Starmer has been in office for 14 months but is already facing pressure as Labour struggles against growing support for Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage.

In his speech, Starmer will say that Britain "stands at a fork in the road" between "renewal" under Labour and "grievance" under Reform, according to excerpts released in advance.

"It is a test. A fight for the soul of our country, every bit as big as rebuilding Britain after the war, and we must all rise to this challenge," he will tell delegates, while calling for patience.

The four-day gathering is focused on countering Reform, with Starmer aiming to sharpen his attack on the party while setting out Labour's vision.

"We need to be clear that our path, the path of renewal, it's long, it's difficult, it requires decisions that are not cost-free or easy, decisions that will not always be comfortable for our party.

"Yet at the end of this hard road there will be a new country, a fairer country, a land of dignity and respect," the 63-year-old leader is expected to say.

Labour has faced difficulties since returning to power in July last year. Opinion polls now show it behind Reform, though the next general election is four years away.

Leadership questions

Starmer’s personal ratings have fallen since he took office, prompting speculation about whether he can reverse Labour’s decline.

Andy Burnham, regional mayor, has urged Starmer to present a more left-leaning vision. Burnham has also said some lawmakers want him to stand as leader, though he would first need to return to parliament and there is no vacancy at present.

Talk has grown that poor results in local elections next May, including in Scotland and Wales, could trigger a leadership contest.

At the conference, views among Labour members were mixed.

Jacob Hamer, 18, supported Starmer’s call for patience. "The old phrase is a week is a long time in politics, but I'd say a year is a short time in government. Frankly, policies take time," he told AFP, pointing to pledges on health services and house-building.

But Jonathan Farr, 53, who has a disability, expressed frustration over the government’s handling of disability payments.

"I think people voted for change and they don't feel like they're getting it, unfortunately," he told AFP.

"I fear that come the day after the (May) elections, there will be a leadership challenge, or he'll resign, but either way, I can see something happening."

(With inputs from agencies)