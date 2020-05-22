St Paul’s Cathedral launches virtual book of remembrance for Covid-19 victims

THE St Paul’s Cathedral has launched a virtual book of remembrance for UK residents who have died of Covid-19.

The Rememeber Me website, which went live on Friday (22), invited submissions from people of all faiths, beliefs or none.

Supporting the project, Prince Charles said: “People of every faith, and of none, believe that each human being is unique and precious.

“We also believe it is essential that we remember: we recall how our lives, individually and together, are shaped by the joys and sorrows of the past, so that we may look forward with hope for the future.

“This virtual book of remembrance is here to help us remember; not just to recall our loss and sorrow, but also to be thankful for everything good that those we have loved brought into our lives, and all that they have given to others.”

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xE8fD3CkM5E" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Friends and carers of Covid-19 victims can submit the name, photograph and a short tribute via the RememberMe website, free of charge (www.rememberme2020.uk).

The site is expected to be physical memorial at the cathedral. “We have approved designs for a new inner porch in the North transept and, subject to funding, this will serve as a fitting memorial for all who have died as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the organisers said.

The Dean of St Paul’s Cathedral, the Very Reverend David Ison, said: “’For centuries, St Paul’s Cathedral has been a place to remember the personal and national impact of great tragedies, from the losses of war to the devastation of the Grenfell Tower fire. We have heard so many sad stories of those affected by the pandemic, and all our thoughts and prayers are with them. Every person is valued and worthy of remembrance.

“We are all experiencing the devastating impacts of Covid-19 across the country and beyond. Remember Me is an opportunity to mourn every person we have lost to the effects of this terrible disease, an encouragement to offer compassion and support to those left behind, and an ongoing recognition of the impact of the pandemic on the UK.”